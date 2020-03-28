Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for the coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.

The first major U.S. sports owner to reveal he’s tested positive for the virus, Dolan is experiencing little to no symptoms, the team said. He has been in self-isolation and continues to oversee business operations for the Knicks and the Madison Square Garden Co.

Last week, Dolan and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer agreed to a $400-million deal for the Forum in Inglewood, clearing the way for the Clippers to build their arena.