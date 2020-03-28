Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Knicks owner James Dolan tests positive for the coronavirus

New York Knicks owner James Dolan, middle, attend a Las Vegas summer league game July 7, 2019.
Knicks owner James Dolan, middle, attends a Las Vegas summer league game July 7. He is the first owner in the NBA to announce he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 28, 2020
7:38 PM
Share

New York Knicks owner James Dolan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Saturday.

The first major U.S. sports owner to reveal he’s tested positive for the virus, Dolan is experiencing little to no symptoms, the team said. He has been in self-isolation and continues to oversee business operations for the Knicks and the Madison Square Garden Co.

Last week, Dolan and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer agreed to a $400-million deal for the Forum in Inglewood, clearing the way for the Clippers to build their arena.

Sports
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Sports
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
A look at athletes, coaches, and others in the sports world who have tested positive of the coronavirus.
Advertisement

SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Woike
Follow Us
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement