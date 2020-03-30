Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Tom Brady won’t allow Patriots fans to move on, posts clips from Super Bowl comeback

Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after the Patriots defeated the Falcons, 34-28, in overtime at Super Bowl LI.
Quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after the Patriots defeated the Falcons, 34-28, in overtime at Super Bowl LI.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
March 30, 2020
8:29 AM
Share

Tom Brady may have ditched the New England Patriots via free agency earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean he’s done seeking the adulation of the team’s fans.

The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback spent Sunday watching Super Bowl LI — yes, of course, that’s the one in which Brady and the Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime — and posting screenshots and videos of highlights from the game on his Instagram story.

Look, we’re all running out of things to do while self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic. Brady, who recently filmed a public service announcement for the NFL’s #StayHomeStayStrong campaign, is no different from the rest of us (in this way at least). And he’s certainly not the only athlete filling the time by reliving past glories.

Sports
Tom Brady wants to trademark ‘TB X TB,’ a phrase the Buccaneers used in a video
Wild Card Round - Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots
Sports
Tom Brady wants to trademark ‘TB X TB,’ a phrase the Buccaneers used in a video
Tom Brady’s agents filed a trademark application for ‘TB X TB’ on the same day his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, used the phrase in a video clip.
Advertisement

And, yes, the Feb. 5, 2017, game might have been Brady’s finest hour, which is saying a lot for a guy who has won six Super Bowls and enjoyed a multitude of other memorable moments during an NFL career entering its third decade.

But to post clips from that game on social media and to include such comments as “Why am I NERVOUS??” after the Falcons took a 28-3 lead and “I’m not crying, you’re crying” after James White scored the winning touchdown. Isn’t that a bit much?

Come on, dude. Can’t you just let those poor Patriots fans move on already?

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement