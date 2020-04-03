Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Preakness Stakes postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak

The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore has been postponed until September because of the coronavirus outbreak.
(Patrick Smith / Getty Images)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
April 3, 2020
1:25 PM
The Preakness Stakes, normally the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, was postponed Friday, but no new date was announced. The move was expected given the uncertainty of everything in the wake of the coronavirus. The race was supposed to be held May 16.

Last month, the Kentucky Derby, scheduled for May 2, was moved to Sept. 5. At the time, Churchill Downs suggested that the Preakness and Belmont Stakes would follow. But at the time neither the Stronach Group, which runs the Preakness in Baltimore, nor the New York Racing Assn., which puts on the Belmont, had made any decisions about the races.

There has been no announcement made on the Belmont, which is scheduled for June 6.

“A decision will be made on a new date for Preakness 145 and will take into consideration all of the recommended best practices from local and government health authorities to protect our community,” TSG said in a news release.

The Santa Anita Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race, was supposed to be held Saturday but has also been postponed. All tracks in California, with the exception of Los Alamitos, are open to training but closed to racing.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
