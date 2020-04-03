Preakness Stakes postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak

The Preakness Stakes, normally the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown, was postponed Friday, but no new date was announced. The move was expected given the uncertainty of everything in the wake of the coronavirus. The race was supposed to be held May 16.

Last month, the Kentucky Derby, scheduled for May 2, was moved to Sept. 5. At the time, Churchill Downs suggested that the Preakness and Belmont Stakes would follow. But at the time neither the Stronach Group, which runs the Preakness in Baltimore, nor the New York Racing Assn., which puts on the Belmont, had made any decisions about the races.

There has been no announcement made on the Belmont, which is scheduled for June 6.

Newsletter Off to the races Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter. Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement

“A decision will be made on a new date for Preakness 145 and will take into consideration all of the recommended best practices from local and government health authorities to protect our community,” TSG said in a news release.

The Santa Anita Derby, a Kentucky Derby prep race, was supposed to be held Saturday but has also been postponed. All tracks in California, with the exception of Los Alamitos, are open to training but closed to racing.