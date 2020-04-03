Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Santa Anita suffers its 10th horse death since Dec. 26 in training incident

Kadesh, ridden by Abel Cedillo, wins the fourth race March 14 at Santa Anita when the track was closed to fans because of the coronavirus. On March 27, racing was halted.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
April 3, 2020
6:16 PM
Santa Anita suffered its 10th horse death since Dec. 26 when Smiling Ali broke down on the main track during training Thursday. There currently is no live racing at the track. Santa Anita had gone 32 days without a fatality, although racing was halted March 27 by orders of the Los Angeles County Health Department because the track was considered a non-essential business. Training has continued six mornings a week, weather permitting.

It was the third death on the main dirt track. Four horses have died racing on the turf course, and there have been three fatalities on the training track. Last year, there had been 23 deaths to this date. Significant reform measures were put in place by the Stronach Group in reaction to a spate of horse deaths last year.

Smiling Ali was an unraced 2-year-old California-bred filly making her first timed workout. She broke down after completing a two-furlong work. She was trained by Jeff Bonde. According to a fatalities report put out by the California Horse Racing Board, Bonde did not have a fatality last year. The filly was owned by Premier Thoroughbreds.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
