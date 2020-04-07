Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Report: Rams and Chargers to double up on ‘Hard Knocks’ if there’s an NFL preseason

The Rams and Chargers play Sept. 23, 2018, at the Coliseum. The two Los Angeles teams reportedly will be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” if there is an NFL preseason this summer.
(K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
April 7, 2020
6:38 AM
Is “Hard Knocks” planning double coverage?

If the NFL has a preseason — a big “if” amid the coronavirus pandemic — the league plans to feature two teams, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, on the HBO documentary series that takes viewers into the inner sanctum of training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

NFL Films, which produces the series, has never featured more than one team per preseason.

Schefter reported the announcement was to have been made last week at league meetings, but that plan was scrapped when the meetings were canceled, and now the NFL is focused on its upcoming virtual draft.

The Chargers have never been featured on “Hard Knocks,” but the Rams were the focus in the summer of 2016, their first year back in Los Angeles.

Sam Farmer
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
