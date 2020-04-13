Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies at 36 after car crash

Former NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson died after a car crash Sunday night.
Tarvaris Jackson, who played for the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, died after a car crash Sunday night.
(Christian Petersen / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 13, 2020
10:43 AM
Share

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson has died in a one-car crash outside Montgomery, Ala., authorities said Monday. He was 36.

The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release. Jackson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The wreck occurred on Pike Road, about seven miles south of Montgomery, his hometown. No other details were immediately released about the crash, which remained under investigation.

Sports
NFL draft 2020: A look at the top prospects
College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU
Sports
NFL draft 2020: A look at the top prospects
The Times examines the top prospects ahead of the 2020 NFL draft, to be held April 23-25.
Advertisement

Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson also posted about Jackson’s death: “TJack ... you will be missed. Praying for your family ... Love you man.”

Jackson was a second-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2006, starting 12 games in 2007 and going 8-4. He was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl championship team in 2014.

Advertisement

Jackson started 14 games for Seattle in 2011, leading the team to seven wins. The former Alabama State quarterback, who started his college career at Arkansas, went 17-17 as an NFL starter.

He passed for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children.

SportsObituaries
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement