After Joe Burrow at No. 1 of NFL draft, who gets Love?

Where is the Love?

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love is nowhere to be found in The Times’ final first-round mock draft. While it’s possible he could go in the top 10, Las Vegas could take him in the teens or New England could see him as the eventual replacement for Tom Brady.

In this draft, though, he’s waiting until the second round. There are plenty of pass catchers among the first 32 players selected, however.

1. CINCINNATI— QB Joe Burrow, Louisiana State: Seventeen years after Carson Palmer, Bengals take another quarterback first overall.

2. WASHINGTON — Edge Chase Young, Ohio State: Redskins cross their fingers and hope Young is another Nick Bosa.

3. DETROIT — CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State: If they can’t trade down, Lions draft a replacement for Darius Slay.

4. N.Y. GIANTS — LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson: Giants opt for a backfield wrecker over an offensive tackle.

5. MIAMI — QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama: Bad medicals made them pass on Drew Brees. Dolphins don’t want to make that mistake again.

6. CHARGERS — QB Justin Herbert, Oregon: They could go offensive tackle or defensive playmaker, but Chargers answer biggest question.

7. CAROLINA — DL Derrick Brown, Auburn: Brown will be the centerpiece of Carolina’s defensive rebuild.

8. ARIZONA — OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa: Now that they have DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals need to buy Kyler Murray some time.

9. JACKSONVILLE — CB C.J. Henderson, Florida: With Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye gone, the Jaguars need lots of help at corner.

10. CLEVELAND — OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia: The Browns have to find an upgrade from Greg Robinson at left tackle.

11. N.Y. JETS — OT Mekhi Becton, Louisville: The Jets gave up 52 sacks last season, fourth-most in the league.

12. LAS VEGAS — WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: If the Raiders don’t fix who’s throwing the passes, they might as well upgrade who’s catching them.

13. SAN FRANCISCO — DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina: 49ers, who are built around their defensive front, need to make up for the loss of DeForest Buckner.

14. TAMPA BAY — OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama: Tom Brady isn’t getting faster. The Buccaneers need to build him a wall.

15. DENVER — WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: The Broncos need a bookend receiver to the outstanding Courtland Sutton.

Oklahoma speedster CeeDee Lamb is one of many talented receivers who should be selected in the first round of the NFL draft. (Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

16. ATLANTA — Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, Louisiana State: Vic Beasley is gone, and Takk McKinley has yet to deliver. The Falcons need a pass rush.

17. DALLAS — CB Jeff Gladney, Texas Christian: The Cowboys, who were tied in the league basement with seven interceptions, just lost Byron Jones.

18. MIAMI — OT Josh Jones, Houston: After trading left tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston, the Dolphins look for his replacement … in Texans country.

19. LAS VEGAS — CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson: Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock love their Clemson players, and the Raiders need to upgrade at the position.

20. JACKSONVILLE — WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama: The Jaguars improved at corner with their first pick, and now look to a blistering fast receiver for help on offense.

21. PHILADELPHIA — WR Justin Jefferson, Louisiana State: The Eagles didn’t have a receiver reach 500 yards last season, even though Carson Wentz threw for 4,000.

22. MINNESOTA — CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah: Good corners are so valued by Mike Zimmer, and the Vikings didn’t have them last season.

23. NEW ENGLAND — LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma: If the Patriots don’t trade up for Tagovailoa, do they take Jordan Love here? Maybe they grab a tackling machine.

24. NEW ORLEANS — LB Patrick Queen, Louisiana State: Saints need to start grooming an eventual replacement for Demario Davis.

25. MINNESOTA — OT Austin Jackson, USC: Riley Reiff is entering the final year of his deal, so if the Vikings aren’t thinking tackle now, they will be soon.

26. MIAMI — S Grant Delpit, Louisiana State: Delpit would be an upgrade from Bobby McCain at free safety, as this defense is rounding into shape.

27. SEATTLE — Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State: The Seahawks are always wheeling and dealing in the first round. But if they stay put, Gross-Matos is good value here.

28. BALTIMORE — S Xavier McKinney, Alabama: If the two best inside linebackers are gone, the Ravens look to an elite safety in this class. Or maybe interior OL.

29. TENNESSEE — CB Kristian Fulton, Louisiana State: With Logan Ryan unsigned, the Titans need to turn their attention to cornerback early.

30. GREEN BAY — WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State: Aiyuk has the speed and versatility to be another Randall Cobb for the Packers.

31. SAN FRANCISCO — WR Tee Higgins, Clemson: The 49ers like receivers Higgins, Jalen Reagor and Denzel Mims. Or maybe they look to tackle Ezra Cleveland.

32. KANSAS CITY — C Cesar Ruiz, Michigan: With Stefen Wisniewski in Pittsburgh, Ruiz could step in the middle for the Super Bowl champs.