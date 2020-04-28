Third construction worker at SoFi Stadium tests positive for coronavirus

A third construction worker at SoFi Stadium tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email Tuesday from the joint venture overseeing the $5-billion project in Inglewood.

The worker, who hadn’t been on the 298-acre site since last week, was involved in “light pole foundation work” outside of the stadium structure.

“First and most importantly the worker is doing well, had shown no symptoms, and is at home under self-quarantine,” the email from Turner-AECOM Hunt to trade partners said.

Equipment, facilities and tools the worker might have used have been disinfected, according to the email, and other workers who may have been in “close contact” with him are under self-quarantine until May 8.

An ironworker and a worker involved in excavation previously tested positive for COVID-19 in the last month. The project has implemented a variety of safety measures, including taking the temperature of each person before they enter the site.

The first major event scheduled for the stadium, which will be home to the Rams and Chargers, is Kenny Chesney’s concert on Aug. 1. Taylor Swift had been scheduled to open the stadium in late July with concerts on back-to-back nights, but the singer canceled all live appearances for the rest of the year because of the pandemic.