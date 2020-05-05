Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Baseball with no fans? Korean league opener shows glimpse of possible MLB future

LG Twins mascots, coronavirus, South Korea
Even the LG Twins mascots wore masks during the team’s Korean Baseball Organization season opener against the Doosan Bears on Tuesday.
(Victoria Kim / Los Angeles Times)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
May 5, 2020
10:03 AM
A new baseball season started in South Korea on Tuesday with one glaring omission — fans.

The Korean Baseball Organization is one of the few sports leagues in the world to restart in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The opener between the LG Twins and Doosan Bears in Seoul offered a glimpse into what baseball in the United States could look like if Major League Baseball starts its season.

While there might not be cheerleaders in the empty stands of MLB ballparks like there are in South Korea, the eerie silence of the spectacle was probably the most glaring takeaway Victoria Kim, The Times’ Seoul correspondent had from covering the game.

Here are tweets from Kim during the game:

Austin Knoblauch
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
