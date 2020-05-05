Baseball with no fans? Korean league opener shows glimpse of possible MLB future

A new baseball season started in South Korea on Tuesday with one glaring omission — fans.

The Korean Baseball Organization is one of the few sports leagues in the world to restart in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The opener between the LG Twins and Doosan Bears in Seoul offered a glimpse into what baseball in the United States could look like if Major League Baseball starts its season.

While there might not be cheerleaders in the empty stands of MLB ballparks like there are in South Korea, the eerie silence of the spectacle was probably the most glaring takeaway Victoria Kim, The Times’ Seoul correspondent had from covering the game.

Here are tweets from Kim during the game:

T-30, spraying the infield pic.twitter.com/GPZr4wEXhi — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) May 5, 2020

Mr. Hyun here, the director overseeing the workers cleaning the bleachers at Jamsil Stadium, has been a KBO fan since the league's founding in 1982.



He's been a loyal fan of one of the two teams playing today since, he wouldn't tell me which one (they're both his employers)! pic.twitter.com/6QplDyCESZ — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) May 5, 2020

Foul ball in the stands with no one to catch. Should I walk the length of the stadium to go get it y/n pic.twitter.com/HKaAigxuFJ — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) May 5, 2020

Whatever these cheerleaders make they deserve a raise 📣 pic.twitter.com/vgRaFSGZUM — Victoria Kim (@vicjkim) May 5, 2020