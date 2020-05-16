Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Preakness Stakes to be held Oct. 3, four weeks after Kentucky Derby

A crew works on putting up a platform near the main entrance at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2020, in Baltimore.
A crew works near the main entrance at Pimlico Race Course on May 15 in Baltimore. The Preakness Stakes had been set for May 16 before the race was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Julio Cortez / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
May 16, 2020
3:49 PM
The Triple Crown picture got slightly more clear Saturday when it was announced that the Preakness Stakes will be held Oct. 3, four weeks after the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5. All that remains unknown is the date of the Belmont Stakes.

The New York Racing Assn. got the go-ahead from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday that it can resume racing as early as June 1 but without spectators. The Belmont was originally scheduled for June 6.

If the Belmont becomes the first Triple Crown race, there is the chance it will be shortened from its usual distance of 1½ miles. The NYRA said it would have an announcement on the race in the near future.

Traditionally, the Kentucky Derby is held on the first Saturday in May, followed two weeks later by the Preakness and the Belmont three weeks after that. The same sequence couldn’t happen this year as it was boxed in by the Breeders’ Cup on Nov. 5-6.

The Santa Anita Derby, a major prep for the Kentucky Derby, has been rescheduled from April 4 to June 6. Other prep races are in the process of being rescheduled or canceled. The Kentucky Derby announced a new schedule of qualifying races and added in a contingency that if the Preakness and Belmont were held before Sept. 5, they would be worth 150-60-30-15 points for the first- through fourth-place finishers.

This will not be the first time the traditional order was upended. The Preakness was run 11 times before the Kentucky Derby before 1932. In 1917 and 1922, they were on the same day.

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
