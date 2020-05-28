Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sports

NBA is not expected to make a decision on restart play format by Friday

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hasn’t announced how the league will format play when the season resumes.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
May 28, 2020
4:49 PM
The NBA is not expected to make any decisions about a format for a return to play during Friday’s call between the league’s owners, sources told the Times.

The league is still discussing a number of scenarios for a return to play, likely at a single site on the Disney campus in Orlando. The NBA could still return all of their teams to finish some form of their suspended regular season, but the league is examining a number of different scenarios that would limit the teams that would resume the year.

Those scenarios include seeding the playoffs without regard to conference alignment, an expanded 20-team field with some kind of competition for the final spots in a 16-team postseason, and a pool-play system not unlike soccer’s World Cup competition.

Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times
