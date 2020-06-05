Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Oklahoma State men’s basketball receives postseason ban for ethics violation

Former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans walks outside a courthouse.
Former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans leaves after his sentencing in federal court in New York in June 2019.
(Kevin Hagen / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 5, 2020
11:23 AM
Share

Oklahoma State was fined $10,000 and its men’s basketball team was banned from the upcoming postseason Friday after the NCAA found that former assistant coach Lamont Evans accepted up to $22,000 in bribes intended to help steer athletes to choose certain financial advisors.

The NCAA ruling included three years of probation, the fine self-imposed by the school along with an additional 1% from the program budget, recruiting restrictions and a reduction in basketball scholarships.

Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.

Sports
Coronavirus outbreak isn’t the first calamity the NFL has confronted
EVACUEE: During post-storm flooding, the Superdome housed more than 30,000 people. Several days passed before busses arrived to evacuate them, mainly to Houston.
Sports
Coronavirus outbreak isn’t the first calamity the NFL has confronted
While the coronavirus outbreak poses an extremely difficult challenge for the NFL, the league has played games and seasons amid crisis in the past.
More Coverage
Could coronavirus move NFL games? Chargers once played in Arizona during an emergency
Advertisement

Evans was among 10 people originally indicted by federal prosecutors, including four assistant coaches. Evans was later sentenced to three months in prison for accepting bribes in the criminal case.

The NCAA ruling states Evans “used his role to sway student-athletes’ important career choices and steer them toward the advisors’ services.”

The NCAA has issued charges against multiple schools tied to the federal probe, including Kansas, North Carolina State and Louisville. The case involving N.C. State has been accepted into the NCAA’s new independent resolution process designed for complex cases.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement