Indianapolis 500 set to take place with 50% fan capacity

Cars take the first turn at the start of the 2019 Indianapolis 500. This year the fan crowd will be limited to half capacity.
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
June 26, 2020
9:52 AM
The Indianapolis 500 will run in August with 50% fan capacity, a total that could still hit six figures at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Indy 500 was bumped from its traditional May date because of the coronavirus outbreak. The 104th Indy 500 will run Aug. 23 at half the total of what is traditionally one of the biggest sporting events of the year. “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” can pack about 250,000 fans in the spacious speedway, leaving plenty of room if the total is limited to half that total.

“We’re committed to running the Indy 500 on Sunday, Aug. 23, and will welcome fans to the world’s greatest racing venue,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We will be limiting attendance to approximately 50%, and we are also finalizing a number of additional carefully considered health and safety measures.”

The IMS team is working with public health officials to complete a comprehensive plan of health measures.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway will still host an IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on the July 4 weekend without fans.

