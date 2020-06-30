Bishop Alemany defensive back Jaylin Smith commits to USC

USC added another four-star prospect to its 2021 recruiting class Tuesday, securing a commitment from Mission Hills Bishop Alemany defensive back Jaylin Smith.

A top-300 overall player in his class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Smith picked USC over reported offers from Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Arizona State and others.

Smith is the 11th four-star recruit in 247Sports’ rankings to commit to USC’s 2021 class, which is ranked atop the Pac-12 and No. 5 in the nation with 17 total players.

Last year, the Trojans signed only 13 players and just two four-star recruits in a class that didn’t crack the nation’s top 50.

Advertisement

As a junior, Smith played on both sides of the ball for a Bishop Alemany team that went 9-3. According to MaxPreps, he had 211 receiving yards, 159 rushing yards and six total touchdowns in addition to making 29 tackles and intercepting two passes.

Considered an “athlete” in the 247Sports rankings, he is among the top 20 players nationally in that group.

Like other top Southern California recruits, including prominent USC cornerback target Ceyair Wright of Loyola, Smith has been vocal in the wake of recent Black Lives Matter protests.

Advertisement

“Everything is just unfolding slowly in front of our eyes,” he told The Times earlier this month. “We’re finally seeing it all. It’s been happening for over 400 years, now it’s unraveling, seeing how the system is kind of ran, and we have nothing to distract us from it.”

The Palmdale product also played in the renowned Snoop Youth Football League growing up, and thanked Snoop Dogg (whom he called “Coach Snoop”) along with his high school coach, Casey Clausen, and family members in his commitment announcement on Twitter.