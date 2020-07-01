Seven more SoFi Stadium construction workers test positive for COVID-19

Seven more workers at the SoFi Stadium project in Inglewood have tested positive for COVID-19, according to emails the joint venture overseeing construction at the $5-billion development sent to trade partners in the last week.

Twenty-five workers at the 298-acre site are known to have tested positive since late March, the bulk of the cases coming in the last month.

The emails from Turner-AECOM Hunt reviewed by The Times detailing the most recent positive tests show four of them came from people working on the stadium, two working on the performance venue that shares the same roof and one working on a bridge in the park to the south of the sail-shaped venue.

The emails said one worker was asymptomatic and two others had “minor symptoms,” but didn’t describe the severity of the illness for the four remaining workers. The seven workers were last on site between June 15 and 24.

“All related tools, equipment and facilities that may have been used by the worker within the last week have been cleaned and further disinfecting has been performed,” the emails said, using identical language in each one.

Construction managers have instituted several safety measures as work on the project continued during the pandemic, including mandatory temperature checks for each person entering the site, face coverings, social distancing and requiring workers who fall ill to provide a doctor’s note certifying that they’ve been symptom-free for 72 hours before returning to the project.

“Stay home when you first start feeling sick — for any reason and symptom,” the emails said.

Last month, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said in an email to The Times that “an investigation was opened for the SoFi Stadium construction site.” The agency hasn’t responded to questions about what the inquiry entails.

The project, which has about 3,000 workers on site each day, has continued to progress despite the pandemic. Developers announced Wednesday that the stadium is 97% complete and that workers recently finished installing the distinctive 120-yard long, dual-sided oval video board.

After concerts scheduled to open the stadium were postponed until next year because of the pandemic, the first major event will be an NFL preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and Rams on Aug. 14.