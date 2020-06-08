Construction resumes at SoFi Stadium two days after worker dies from fall

Work resumed at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday, two days after a construction worker died after falling from the roof.

The Los Angeles County coroner identified the victim as Juan Becerra, a 37-year-old ironworker from Brownsville, Texas.

He was pronounced dead by paramedics at 11:10 a.m. Friday after falling an estimated 110 feet while working on the roof in the southeast corner of the stadium near one of the concrete columns that support the structure.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death.

Advertisement

Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture overseeing the $5-billion project, halted construction after the incident.

A spokesman for the joint venture confirmed Monday that work has restarted throughout the 298-acre site except for the roof.

The joint venture also announced another COVID-19 case in an email to trade partners Friday reviewed by The Times, the 13th known case among workers at the project since late March. Eight cases have been announced since May 27.

Advertisement

The latest involved a person doing excavation work at the park next to the stadium. The worker hasn’t been on site since May 30, the email said, and is exhibiting “minor” symptoms.

The stadium is scheduled to open Aug. 14 with a preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and the Rams.