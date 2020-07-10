ACC to decide about fall sports later this month

Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner John Swofford says the league expects to make its decision on whether to play fall sports in “late July.”

The league put out Swofford’s statement Friday afternoon, saying the league has prepared “numerous scenarios” for fall competition over the last few months. The decision would come from the league’s board of directors.

Earlier this week, the ACC delayed the start of fall competition until at least Sept. 1. That move impacts non-revenue programs like soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country, but not football for now. The first football game involving a league team is North Carolina State’s trip to Louisville on Sept. 2.

More positive tests

The University of Michigan says two athletes tested positive during a second round of COVID-19 testing, bringing the total to four out of the 375 who have been tested. The school says none of the 139 staff members have tested positive. …

Virginia says two football players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will self-isolate for at least 10 days, along with other members of the program found to have come into close contact with them. The school says 110 players were tested when the player returned to campus beginning July 5 for voluntary workouts. The players were all tested before the workout began, the school says. It adds that none of the players that tested positive have required hospitalization.