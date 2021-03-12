Virginia is out of ACC tournament after positive COVID-19 test

The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled a tournament semifinal between Virginia and Georgia Tech because of a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

The league announced the cancellation Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the teams were set to play in the first semifinal. That means the Yellow Jackets will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

The cancellation came a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before it was to face the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

The Cavaliers (18-6) are the tournament’s top seed and were coming off a win against Syracuse on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Reece Beekman on Thursday. Their prospects for competing in the NCAA tournament, which starts Thursday, were unclear.