Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Virginia is out of ACC tournament after positive COVID-19 test

Virginia coach Tony Bennett squats and watches play from the sideline .
Virginia coach Tony Bennett watches the Cavaliers play Syracuse in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament Thursday in Greensboro, N.C.
(Gerry Broome / Associated Press)
By AARON BEARD
Associated Press
Share

The Atlantic Coast Conference has canceled a tournament semifinal between Virginia and Georgia Tech because of a positive COVID-19 test, quarantining and contact tracing within the Cavaliers program.

The league announced the cancellation Friday morning, less than 12 hours before the teams were set to play in the first semifinal. That means the Yellow Jackets will advance to Saturday’s championship game to face the winner of the North Carolina-Florida State matchup.

The cancellation came a day after Duke withdrew from the tournament and ended its season amid its own positive test before it was to face the Seminoles in the quarterfinals.

Sports

Duke’s elimination means pandemic troubles aren’t over yet

Duke center Mark Williams (15) tries to block the shot of Louisville guard David Johnson (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Sports

Duke’s elimination means pandemic troubles aren’t over yet

Duke’s elimination from the ACC tournament because of a positive coronavirus test serves as a warning of the fragility for the NCAA tournament field.
Advertisement

The Cavaliers (18-6) are the tournament’s top seed and were coming off a win against Syracuse on a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Reece Beekman on Thursday. Their prospects for competing in the NCAA tournament, which starts Thursday, were unclear.

Sports
AARON BEARD

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement