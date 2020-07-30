Phillies cancel team activities after two more staffers test positive for coronavirus

For the first part of this week, officials at Major League Baseball talked about a one-team coronavirus outbreak. Half of the Miami Marlins’ roster is infected, but the league said Tuesday that there had been “no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 clubs” over the previous five days.

That changed Thursday, when the Philadelphia Phillies reported that a coach and a clubhouse attendant had tested positive in tests taken Wednesday. The Marlins and Phillies have been shut down since the teams played each other last Sunday — at a time the Marlins had four known positive tests — and there is no immediate information about when either team might play again.

In a statement, the Phillies said that team activity has been canceled “until further notice.” The situation provided another reminder of how tenuous the viability of the MLB season is, given the league’s plan for its teams to travel around the country during a pandemic.

The infected Marlins are under quarantine in a Philadelphia hotel, and MLB already had put their season on hold through until at least Monday.

The Phillies were on hold until at least Saturday, as they underwent daily testing in the fear that sharing the field and the stadium with the Marlins might have spread the virus from one team to another. The incubation period for the virus is from three to 14 days. With five days off and daily rounds of tests, infectious disease experts said, MLB should have a fair idea of whether the outbreak had spread from the Marlins to the Phillies.

None of the Phillies players have tested positive. However, three Phillies employees have: the coach and home clubhouse attendant reported as positive on Thursday, and a visiting clubhouse attendant reported as positive earlier in the week.