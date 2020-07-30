Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Phillies cancel team activities after two more staffers test positive for coronavirus

General view of Citizens Bank Park as the sun sets
The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins play at Citizens Bank Park on July 24. The Phillies cancelled all activity at the park until further notice after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Chris Szagola / Associated Press)
By Bill ShaikinStaff Writer 
July 30, 2020
10:09 AM
Share

For the first part of this week, officials at Major League Baseball talked about a one-team coronavirus outbreak. Half of the Miami Marlins’ roster is infected, but the league said Tuesday that there had been “no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 clubs” over the previous five days.

That changed Thursday, when the Philadelphia Phillies reported that a coach and a clubhouse attendant had tested positive in tests taken Wednesday. The Marlins and Phillies have been shut down since the teams played each other last Sunday — at a time the Marlins had four known positive tests — and there is no immediate information about when either team might play again.

In a statement, the Phillies said that team activity has been canceled “until further notice.” The situation provided another reminder of how tenuous the viability of the MLB season is, given the league’s plan for its teams to travel around the country during a pandemic.

Sports

Elliott: How many positive COVID-19 tests would it take to shut down sports again?

A foul ball that was hit into the stands sits on the ground

Sports

Elliott: How many positive COVID-19 tests would it take to shut down sports again?

At least 13 members of the Miami Marlins tested positive for COVID-19, yet baseball soldiers on. What would be the breaking point in MLB and other sports?

More Coverage

Apprehension grips MLB after a serious coronavirus outbreak among Miami Marlins
Health and safety trump revenge as Dodgers hit the road to play the Astros
Advertisement

The infected Marlins are under quarantine in a Philadelphia hotel, and MLB already had put their season on hold through until at least Monday.

The Phillies were on hold until at least Saturday, as they underwent daily testing in the fear that sharing the field and the stadium with the Marlins might have spread the virus from one team to another. The incubation period for the virus is from three to 14 days. With five days off and daily rounds of tests, infectious disease experts said, MLB should have a fair idea of whether the outbreak had spread from the Marlins to the Phillies.

None of the Phillies players have tested positive. However, three Phillies employees have: the coach and home clubhouse attendant reported as positive on Thursday, and a visiting clubhouse attendant reported as positive earlier in the week.

Sports
Bill Shaikin

Bill Shaikin, a California Sportswriter of the Year honoree, covers baseball and sports business for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement