Sports

Longtime Cincinnati Reds broadcaster suspended for anti-gay slur

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman
Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman in September 2019.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Aug. 20, 2020
1:42 AM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 

Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working the team’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air Wednesday night, prompting the team to apologize for the “horrific, homophobic remark.”

Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.

The Reds took the 56-year-old Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game.

“The Cincinnati Reds organization is devastated by the horrific, homophobic remark made this evening by broadcaster Thom Brennaman,” the team said in a statement. “He was pulled off the air, and effective immediately was suspended from doing Reds broadcasts. We will be addressing our broadcasting team in the coming days.

“In no way does this incident represent our players, coaches, organization, or our fans,” the statement added. “We share our sincerest apologies to the LGBTQ+ community in Cincinnati, Kansas City, all across this country, and beyond. The Reds embrace a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we are truly sorry to anyone who has been offended.”

Brennaman opened the fifth inning with an apology spoken directly to camera before handing off play-by-play duties.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” he said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry.”

After pausing to announce a home run by Cincinnati’s Nick Castellanos, Brennaman added: “I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again” and apologized to the Reds, Fox Sports and his coworkers.

Reds reliever Amir Garrett tweeted about Brennaman’s words shortly after the end of the second game:

“To the LGBTQ community just know I am with you, and whoever is against you, is against me,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for what was said today.”

“LGBTQ+ community, as a member of the Reds organization, I am so sorry for the way you were marginalized tonight,” injured Reds reliever Matt Bowman said on Twitter. “There will always be a place for you in the baseball community and we are so happy to have you here.”

Brennaman and the Reds announcers were working from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, even though the doubleheader against the Royals was in Kansas City. Remote broadcasts have become the norm in the baseball this year because of coronavirus protocols.

The son of Hall of Fame broadcaster Marty Brennaman, Thom has called major league games for 33 years and has been with Fox Sports for the past 27, covering primarily baseball and football.

“I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am,” Brennaman said. “That is not who I am and never has been. I like to think maybe I could have some people who can back that up. I am very, very sorry and I beg for your forgiveness.”

Broadcast partner Chris Welsh told Brennaman: “You’re a good man, partner. Hang in there.”

Alternate play-by-play man Jim Day took over the broadcast.

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

