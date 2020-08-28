Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

WNBA to return Friday following two-day stoppage in response to Jacob Blake shooting

Members of four WNBA teams lock arms on court on Wednesday, the first day of the league's stoppage.
Members of four WNBA teams, including the Washington Mystics wearing shirts that spelled out Jacob Blake’s name, lock arms on court on Wednesday, the first day of the league’s stoppage.
(Twitter / @WNBA)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen Staff Writer 
Aug. 28, 2020
8:55 AM
Share

WNBA games will return Friday, but as Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith tweeted, “It is NOT ‘business as usual’ today.”

After a two-day stoppage as players and the league reacted to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, the WNBA will resume play, including the Sparks’ game against the Connecticut Sun at 5 p.m. As opposed to calling it a strike or a boycott, Sparks forward and WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike called it a “moment of reflection” Thursday as players who have already been at the forefront of social justice by championing the #SayHerName movement this season wanted to “recommit” themselves to the fight.

Sports

Complete coverage: Athletes protest shooting of Jacob Blake

An empty court and bench are shown with no signage following the scheduled start time in Game 5.

Sports

Complete coverage: Athletes protest shooting of Jacob Blake

Athletes in the NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NFL, NHL and professional tennis refused to take part in scheduled events in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

“The games resume tonight,” the WNBA said in a statement that included a photo taken Wednesday when four teams, including the Washington Mystics wearing shirts that spelled out Blake’s name, locked arms on the court on the first day of the stoppage. “The fight for justice and equality never stops.”

Advertisement

The Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream also play Friday at 4 p.m. PDT while the Mystics play the Mercury at 7 p.m. PDT. The Sparks (10-3) are playing for their eighth straight win and are in third place in the league standings.

The WNBA has not released information about the six games postponed during the stoppage, which included a Sparks matchup with the Minnesota Lynx.

Sports
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement