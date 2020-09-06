Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NFL QB tenures: Who has played the longest with current team?

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers plays with a football during NFL football practice.
Aaron Rodgers is entering his 16th season with the Green Bay Packers.
(Morry Gash / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Sep. 6, 2020
8 AM
The quarterback-go-round was in high gear this offseason, with Tom Brady heading from New England to Tampa Bay, Philip Rivers going from the Chargers to Indianapolis, and Cam Newton heading from Carolina up to New England to replace Brady.

The top two picks in the 2015 draft packed their bags and moved, with Tampa Bay’s Jameis Winston heading to NFC South rival New Orleans, and Marcus Mariota going from Tennessee to the newly minted Las Vegas Raiders.

Nick Foles, once Super Bowl MVP for Philadelphia, was traded from Jacksonville to Chicago, and former Baltimore fixture Joe Flacco signed a free-agent deal with the New York Jets.

Teddy Bridgewater, who went from the Saints to the Panthers, finally will get a chance to establish himself as a starter (which was happening in Minnesota before his gruesome knee injury.)

LONGEST TENURES

When quarterbacks joined their current team (through 2018):

Ben Roethlisberger (PIT) 2004

Aaron Rodgers (GB) 2005

Drew Brees (NO) 2006

Matt Ryan (ATL) 2008

Matthew Stafford (DET) 2009

Russell Wilson (SEA) 2012

Derek Carr (LV) 2014

Jared Goff (LAR) 2016

Carson Wentz (PHI) 2016

Dak Prescott (DAL) 2016

Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) 2017

Patrick Mahomes (KC) 2017

Deshaun Watson (HOU) 2017

Kirk Cousins (MIN) 2018

Alex Smith (WAS) 2018

Baker Mayfield (CLE) 2018

Sam Darnold (NYJ) 2018

Josh Allen (BUF) 2018

Lamar Jackson (BAL) 2018

Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

