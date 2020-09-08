Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Canelo Alvarez files suit against Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez stands on the scale during a weigh-in.
Canelo Alvarez stands on the scale during a weigh-in on Nov. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Staff
Sep. 8, 2020
9:09 PM
Share

Canelo Alvarez sued his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, and streaming broadcast partner, DAZN, for breach of contract and fraud and is seeking damages of at least $280 million.

The complaint says Alvarez was denied guaranteed payments and suffered lost income as a result of not fighting since November.

A four-division world champion, Alvarez signed a $365-million contract with DAZN in 2018.

Canelo Alvarez complaint

Canelo Alvarez complaint

Canelo Alvarez filed a complaint against is promoter, Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, and streaming broadcast partner, DAZN.
Advertisement

Sports
Staff

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement