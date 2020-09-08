Canelo Alvarez files suit against Oscar De La Hoya, Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN

Canelo Alvarez sued his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions, and streaming broadcast partner, DAZN, for breach of contract and fraud and is seeking damages of at least $280 million.

The complaint says Alvarez was denied guaranteed payments and suffered lost income as a result of not fighting since November.

A four-division world champion, Alvarez signed a $365-million contract with DAZN in 2018.

