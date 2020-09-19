College football: No. 11 Oklahoma State avoids upset

Chuba Hubbard was limited to 35 yards in the first half but scored on a 3-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter to lift No. 11 Oklahoma State to a 16-7 victory over Tulsa in the season opener for both teams in Stillwater, Okla.

Trailing 7-3 late in the third quarter, Oklahoma State offense received a big offensive spark when the Cowboys’ third quarterback, true freshman Shane Illingworth, entered the game and immediately connected on his first three passes, including the two longest plays of the day, hitting Tylan Wallace for receptions of 36 and 29 yards.

Illingworth completed 4 of 5 passes for 74 yards in just over a quarter of work, helping Wallace end up with four receptions for 94 yards. Freshman Alex Hale made three field goals, two in the fourth quarter, from 27, 40 and 29 yards.

For Tulsa, Zach Smith completed 18 of 28 passes for 164 yards and one touchdown, a 16-yard toss to Josh Johnson with 1:38 left in the first half that put the Golden Hurricane up 7-3.

The game took place a week after it was originally supposed to, with Tulsa requesting it be rescheduled to better prepare for the season after missing nine days of practice earlier in camp due to several players testing positive for the coronavirus. Smith was one of the players that had to be quarantined and would not have been able to play if the game was held as scheduled last week.

The Cowboys lost starting quarterback Spencer Sanders with an apparent right ankle injury late in the first half after he completed 2 of 2 passes for 23 yards and gained nine yards on five rushes. Ethan Bullock, a junior college transfer from the City College of San Francisco, stepped in and was 8 of 13 for 41 yards but had trouble moving the ball.

Hubbard, who led the nation in rushing last year and was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, was bottled up for most of the game but still wound up with 93 yards on 27 carries, snapping his 11-game streak of 100-yard contests.

at No. 13 Cincinnati 55, Austin Peay 20: Gerrid Doaks scored four touchdowns, including a career-high three rushing TDs, in the Bearcats’ season opener.

Desmond Ridder passed for 196 yards and two TDs for Cincinnati in a game that originally was scheduled for Sept. 3. It was the latest start for a Bearcats season since 1968 when they played at Texas Tech on Sept. 21.

Cincinnati (1-0) has high hopes for this year after it went 11-3 last season and ranked No. 21 in the final AP poll. It quickly jumped all over the Governors.

at No. 19 Louisiana Lafayette 34, Georgia State 31: Elijah Mitchell rushed for 164 yards, including the winning touchdown in overtime, as the Ragin’ Cajuns improved to 2-0.

Louisian Lafayette (1-0 Sun Belt Conference) was ranked for the first time since 1943 following last week’s 20-point win at Iowa State. Louisiana-Lafayette was a 17-point favorite, but trailed 14-7 at intermission and Levi Lewis then threw an interception on the opening drive of the second half.

The Panthers (0-1, 0-1) answered by taking a 21-7 lead on Marcus Carroll’s 2-yard run, but the lead didn’t last long.

at No. 25 Pittsburgh 21, Syracuse 10: Kenny Pickett threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and the Panthers’ defense did the rest.

Pitt (2-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) limited the Orange (0-2, 0-2) to 171 total yards, 69 of them coming on backup quarterback Rex Culpepper’s second-quarter touchdown strike to a streaking Taj Harris. Otherwise, Syracuse mustered very little against the Panthers’ dominant front seven.

Boston College 26, at Duke 6: Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, Zay Flowers had 162 receiving yards, to give Jeff Hafley a win in his first game as a head coach.

Jurkovec, the former four-star quarterback who transferred to Boston College from Notre Dame in the offseason, led the Eagles (1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) to a touchdown on their first drive, only to see the offense sputter. But, gradually, Jurkovec started to find his rhythm.

Despite tallying 351 total yards, Duke’s offense was unable to capitalize in Boston College territory. Chase Brice completed 23 of 42 passes for 217 yards and two interceptions for the Blue Devils (0-2, 0-2).

Navy 27, at Tulane 24: Jamale Carothers rushed for 125 yards, Daniel Davies kicked a 33-yard field goal as time expired, and Navy rallied from a 24-0 third-quarter deficit to beat Tulane 27-24 on Saturday.

Navy (1-1, 1-0 American), which lost its opener 55-3 to BYU, ran just two plays in Tulane territory in the first half and looked in danger of being blown out again late in the second quarter.

Tulane (1-1, 0-1) was threatening to build on its 24-point lead before Cameron Kinley intercepted Tulane quarterback Keon Howard at the Navy 3. The turnover looked far more consequential as the game wore on and Navy stunningly seized control of the game in the second half, when the Midshipmen outgained the Green Wave 291 yards to 82.