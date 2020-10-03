College football roundup: TCU stuns No. 9 Texas; N.C. State upsets Pittsburgh

TCU quarterback Max Duggan ran for the go-ahead score with 4 minutes left and the Horned Frogs’ defense made it stand with a goal-line fumble recovery to stun No. 9 Texas 33-31 Saturday in a game that had 26 penalties and ended when TCU took a safety as time ran out.

Texas looked primed for its second straight fourth-quarter comeback when Sam Ehlinger connected on a 52-yard pass to Keontay Ingram to put the Longohorns in scoring position. But Ingram fumbled on the TCU 1-yard-line with 2:32 to play.

Darwin Barlow ran 9 yards to pick up a big first down for the Horned Frogs. Duggan then took a deep snap all the way to the back of the end zone to run out the final 6 seconds.

TCU (1-1, 1-1 Big 12) is now 7-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Texas loss delivers another blow to the Big 12’s College Football Playoff hopes. The Longhorns (2-1, 1-1) and Oklahoma, who were the league’s highest ranked teams, have now dropped early home games to unranked opponents.

Advertisement

Duggan made his first start of the season after missing much of training camp while treating a previously undiagnosed heart condition. He passed for 231 yards and ran for 79 more and scored twice. His late 26-yard TD run caught the Texas defense by surprise as he had a clear path to the end zone.

Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes on an otherwise difficult day for him. Ehlinger was just 17 of 36 for 236 yards. His 14 touchdown passes in three games lead the nation.



N.C. State 30, No. 24 Pittsburgh 29

Devin Leary hit Emeka Emezie for the go-ahead touchdown with 23 seconds remaining to lift North Carolina State to victory.

Advertisement

Leary, making his first start of the season, drove the Wolfpack 79 yards in 12 plays, the final 13 coming on a perfect back-shoulder throw to Emezie, who made a perfect spinning grab to give N.C. State its first victory over a ranked team since 2017. Leary finished 28 of 44 for 336 yards and four touchdowns, including two in the fourth quarter to put N.C. State (2-1, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front.

Kenny Pickett threw for a career-high 411 yards and a touchdown and added two more on the ground, including a go-ahead score with 1:44 to play. Still, Pitt’s bid to start 4-0 for the first time since 2000 ended when Leary picked apart the nation’s top-ranked defense with the game on the line. The Panthers (3-1, 2-1) allowed 398 yards, nearly 180 more than they had allowed coming in.



No. 21 Tennessee 35, Missouri 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eric Gray and Ty Chandler combined to rush for 195 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Tennessee to a win.

Advertisement

The Vols (2-0) have won eight in a row, tying them with Notre Dame for the most among Power Five teams.

Connor Bazelak relieved Shawn Robinson at quarterback in the second quarter or Missouri (0-2), but the Tigers could still only muster one touchdown.

Jarrett Guarantano played a mistake-free game for Tennessee, completing 14 of 23 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He also converted on three fourth-down runs in the first quarter and had two short touchdown runs.