Texans fire coach and general manager Bill O’Brien after 0-4 start

Houston Texans coach and general manager Bill O’Brien has been fired, Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair announced Monday.

The firing comes after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.

After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.

The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with their running game the worst in the NFL and their defense allowing the most yards in the league.

Advertisement

O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 100-52 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.