L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts the winner of Thursday’s Buccaneers-Bears NFL game

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady points at a teammate while directing the offense.
With his receiving corps hampered by injuries, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might need to rely on the ground game more against the Bears.
(Jack Dempsey / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Oct. 7, 2020
11:26 AM
NFL Thursday

TAMPA BAY (3-1)
AT CHICAGO (3-1)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, Fox Deportes, 5:20 p.m. PDT.
Line: Buccaneers by 4 1/2.
Over/under: 44.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Buccaneers are banged up on offense, so Tom Brady doesn’t have a lot of targets left. This figures to be a low-scoring, keep-it-on-the-ground game, with Tampa Bay just escaping. BUCCANEERS 17, BEARS 13

