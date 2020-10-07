L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts the winner of Thursday’s Buccaneers-Bears NFL game
NFL Thursday
TAMPA BAY (3-1)
AT CHICAGO (3-1)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, Fox Deportes, 5:20 p.m. PDT.
Line: Buccaneers by 4 1/2.
Over/under: 44.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Buccaneers are banged up on offense, so Tom Brady doesn’t have a lot of targets left. This figures to be a low-scoring, keep-it-on-the-ground game, with Tampa Bay just escaping. BUCCANEERS 17, BEARS 13
