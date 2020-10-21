Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Giants-Eagles winner in Thursday NFL game

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson should be back in the starting lineup Thursday after being sidelined because of a hamstring injury.
(Mitchell Leff / Getty Images)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
Oct. 21, 2020
1:49 PM
NFL Thursday

N.Y. GIANTS (1-5) AT
PHILADELPHIA (1-4-1)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PDT
Line: Eagles by 6½.
Over/under: 44.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Eagles are getting receiver DeSean Jackson and right tackle Lane Johnson back, and Carson Wentz has put up respectable numbers the last couple weeks. Giants D plays hard, not well. EAGLES 24, GIANTS 17

Sports
Sam Farmer

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.

