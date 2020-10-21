L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Giants-Eagles winner in Thursday NFL game
NFL Thursday
N.Y. GIANTS (1-5) AT
PHILADELPHIA (1-4-1)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m. PDT
Line: Eagles by 6½.
Over/under: 44.
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Eagles are getting receiver DeSean Jackson and right tackle Lane Johnson back, and Carson Wentz has put up respectable numbers the last couple weeks. Giants D plays hard, not well. EAGLES 24, GIANTS 17
