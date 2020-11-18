Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
What time is the 2020 NBA draft? Will LaMelo Ball go No. 1?

LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks passes during a game against the Sydney Kings on Nov. 17, 2019.
(Rick Rycroft / Associated Press)
By Dan LoumenaAssistant Sports Editor 
What time is the 2020 NBA draft? Will LaMelo Ball be the No. 1 pick? We have those answers and more information right here.

Draft coverage, which will be held remotely, will be broadcast on ESPN, with their lead-in show starting at 4:30 p.m. PST.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, who currently own the No. 1 pick, will be on the clock starting at 5:05 p.m. (And knowing broadcast TV, their selection will take the full five-minute time limit to be announced.)

Many draft experts and talent evaluators believe Ball, the former Chino Hills High star with two international tours as a pro, is the most talented player available, or at least the one with the most star potential.

The 19-year-old Californian might not be the No. 1 pick.

Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is likely a better fit for Minnesota with his NBA-ready body and all-around talents while 7-footer James Wiseman out of Memphis is another likely choice at No. 1.

Most draft projections have Ball, Edwards and Wiseman going in some order of Nos. 1-3, usually Edwards to Minnesota, Wiseman to Golden State and Ball to Charlotte, although some do project Ball as the No. 1 selection.

Expect draft-day trades, too, as a team looking for a playermaker like Ball, a two-way standout like Edwards or a prototypical big man like Wiseman trades for one of the first three picks.

One foreign player to keep an eye on? That’s Deni Avdija of Israel. The 6-9 forward is among the top-rated wing players available in the draft. He’d be the highest-drafted Israeli in NBA history.

The Los Angeles Times will be live blogging the NBA draft pick by pick. Join us later for updates and analysis.

Dan Loumena

Dan Loumena has worked myriad jobs at the Los Angeles Times since joining the staff in 1996, including as a page designer, copy editor, assignment editor and web producer.

