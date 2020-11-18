What time is the 2020 NBA draft? Will LaMelo Ball go No. 1?
What time is the 2020 NBA draft? Will LaMelo Ball be the No. 1 pick? We have those answers and more information right here.
Draft coverage, which will be held remotely, will be broadcast on ESPN, with their lead-in show starting at 4:30 p.m. PST.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, who currently own the No. 1 pick, will be on the clock starting at 5:05 p.m. (And knowing broadcast TV, their selection will take the full five-minute time limit to be announced.)
Many draft experts and talent evaluators believe Ball, the former Chino Hills High star with two international tours as a pro, is the most talented player available, or at least the one with the most star potential.
The 19-year-old Californian might not be the No. 1 pick.
Georgia guard Anthony Edwards is likely a better fit for Minnesota with his NBA-ready body and all-around talents while 7-footer James Wiseman out of Memphis is another likely choice at No. 1.
A look at the 2020 NBA draft.
Most draft projections have Ball, Edwards and Wiseman going in some order of Nos. 1-3, usually Edwards to Minnesota, Wiseman to Golden State and Ball to Charlotte, although some do project Ball as the No. 1 selection.
Expect draft-day trades, too, as a team looking for a playermaker like Ball, a two-way standout like Edwards or a prototypical big man like Wiseman trades for one of the first three picks.
One foreign player to keep an eye on? That’s Deni Avdija of Israel. The 6-9 forward is among the top-rated wing players available in the draft. He’d be the highest-drafted Israeli in NBA history.
The Los Angeles Times will be live blogging the NBA draft pick by pick. Join us later for updates and analysis.
