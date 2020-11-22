Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Lakers trade JaVale McGee and reach deal with three-time All-Star center Marc Gasol

The Boston Celtics' Daniel Theis (27) and Toronto Raptors' Marc Gasol (33) struggle.
Toronto Raptors center Marc Gasol, right, battles with Boston’s Daniel Theis for a rebound during a playoff game on Sept. 11. Gasol agreed to a deal with the Lakers on Sunday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share

The Lakers will sign NBA champion Marc Gasol to a free-agent contract after trading returning starter JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to people with knowledge of the deals.

The Lakers outdueled Dallas and, most threateningly, Toronto for Gasol’s services, bringing him to Los Angeles less than 24 hours after his former teammate Serge Ibaka agreed to a deal with the Clippers.

The Lakers also acquired Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie. Bell has a team option and can be waived. McKinnie has three years remaining on his contract, but they’re all non-guaranteed.

Lakers

Lakers bringing back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a three-year contract

Los Angeles Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope reacts after his three-point basket during the third quarter.

Lakers

Lakers bringing back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope on a three-year contract

The Lakers reached an agreement to re-sign guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was a starter and key role player in their NBA championship run.

More Coverage

Rajon Rondo bids farewell to Lakers, agrees to Hawks deal
Avery Bradley is done with Lakers, will sign with Heat
Advertisement

Gasol, who will turn 36 in January, was originally drafted by the Lakers in the second round of the 2007 NBA draft but never played for the team, instead being used as a piece in the team’s deal for his brother, Pau Gasol, with Memphis.

Marc Gasol has earned a reputation as one of the NBA’s most cerebral centers, winning the defensive player of the year in 2013. He won a title with the Raptors after 11 seasons in Memphis and averaged 7.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season in Toronto.

The move comes at the end of a wild week for the Lakers that has seen Danny Green, Rajon Rondo, Avery Bradley and now, McGee, leave to be replaced by Dennis Schroder, Wesley Matthews, Montrezl Harrell and Gasol.

Sports

Lakers are winning this offseason, but Clippers make a late play

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA FEBUARY 10, 2020-Lakers Kentavious Caldwell-Pope dunks over Suns Kelly Oubre Jr. at the Staples Center Monday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Sports

Lakers are winning this offseason, but Clippers make a late play

The Lakers, who reached an agreement to re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, continue to score wins this offseason. Can the Clippers pull off a surpirse?

More Coverage

Clippers miss out on Kent Bazemore, who chooses Golden State
Advertisement

SportsLakersClippers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement