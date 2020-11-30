Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

49ers to host two home games in Arizona

A photo taken with a fisheye lens shows an empty Levi's Stadium on Oct. 4, 2020.
The 49ers had played their home games this season at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara without fans. Now they’ll be hosting their home games in Arizona.
(Tony Avelar / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Share

The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary home.

The 49ers will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The team said it will have information on practice arrangements later.

The AFC East-leading Bills will be returning to Arizona for the second time in a little over three weeks, following a 32-30 loss to the Cardinals on Nov. 15.

“The Cardinals organization, State Farm Stadium and League officials have been supportive and accommodating as we work through the many logistical issues involved in relocating NFL games,“ the 49ers said in a statement.

Advertisement

Santa Clara County, California, announced new rules Saturday that include a three-week ban on practices and games for contact sports starting Monday. The Niners were on a plane getting ready to travel to Los Angeles, where they beat the Rams 23-20 on Sunday, when the players and coaches heard about the rules.

Sports

Nightmare for Broncos as COVID-19 crisis wreaks havoc, and NFL could take bigger hits

Denver Broncos quarterback Kendall Hinton (2) throws against the New Orleans Saints.

Sports

Nightmare for Broncos as COVID-19 crisis wreaks havoc, and NFL could take bigger hits

As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate, NFL play is being affected, starting with the Broncos not having a quarterback to and the 49ers not having any place to practice or hold games.

More Coverage

Sean McVay calls out Jared Goff for QB’s turnover woes in Rams’ loss
Justin Herbert and Chargers can’t capitalize on chances late in loss to Bills

The rules also will impact the San Jose Sharks of the NHL and college teams at Stanford and San Jose State.

Along with banning contact sports, the new rules require anyone who has traveled more than 150 miles from the county to quarantine for 14 days.

Advertisement

In other pandemic news around the sports world:

— Minnesota has called off Saturday’s college football game against Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers because of a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program

— Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says team meetings that were scheduled to be done in person will be conducted virtually on Monday after an increased number of presumptive positive COVID-19 tests.

— The Charlotte Hornets will not allow fans to attend home games to start the season because of the pandemic. The team said Monday it made the decision after consulting with state and local government officials. The Hornets open the preseason Dec. 12 at home.

Advertisement

— Vanderbilt’s men’s basketball team will not play in a Connecticut tournament because of a positive COVID-19 test. The team has paused basketball activities.

— Gov. Phil Murphy says all indoor youth sports in New Jersey will be suspended starting Saturday because of the climbing COVID-19 caseload

Sports
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement