Here’s a look at NFL players’ ‘My Cause My Cleats’ shoes for this weekend
The weekend has come again. NFL players across the league are donning customized cleats Sunday, as they have the rest of the weekend, for the league’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” initiative.
The initiative allows players to wear cleats in support of causes they’re passionate about. Some of these cleats tell stories and honor individuals.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will be honoring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Herbert Hightower and Charleena Lyles and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement:
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s cleats support Forever Found, whose mission is prevention of child trafficking:
The Rams’ Johnny Hekker and Tyler Higbee will be wearing cleats in support of Special Olympics of Southern California:
Here’s a look at cleats other Rams players will be wearing:
Chargers running back Justin Jackson will be wearing cleats in support of the Youth Justice Coalition:
And here’s a preview of cleats other Chargers players will be wearing:
And a look at other cleats taking the field:
More cleats can be found on Twitter.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.