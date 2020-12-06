Here’s a look at NFL players’ ‘My Cause My Cleats’ shoes for this weekend

The weekend has come again. NFL players across the league are donning customized cleats Sunday, as they have the rest of the weekend, for the league’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” initiative.

The initiative allows players to wear cleats in support of causes they’re passionate about. Some of these cleats tell stories and honor individuals.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will be honoring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Herbert Hightower and Charleena Lyles and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement:

Advertisement

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp’s cleats support Forever Found, whose mission is prevention of child trafficking:

Blessed and proud to be able to support @forever_found, whose mission @anna_kupp and I strongly believe in, on the field this year. #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/hd6Oo9EStG — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 4, 2020

The Rams’ Johnny Hekker and Tyler Higbee will be wearing cleats in support of Special Olympics of Southern California:

Committed to Their Cause. @JHekker and @Ty_Higs19 continue to show their support for Special Olympics of Southern California year after year.



They'll be wearing these awesome cleats designed by a @SOSoCal athlete on December 10th at SoFi Stadium! #MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/qquDCcbKGg — Rams Community (@RamsCommunity) December 5, 2020

Advertisement

Here’s a look at cleats other Rams players will be wearing:

Every Cleat Tells a Story.



The #MyCauseMyCleats campaign gives our players an opportunity to showcase the causes they believe in.



See these cleats in action on Thursday, December 10th at @SoFiStadium.



Learn more: https://t.co/NAfItcGIBp pic.twitter.com/OWTiKNl2cT — Rams Community (@RamsCommunity) December 5, 2020

Chargers running back Justin Jackson will be wearing cleats in support of the Youth Justice Coalition:

Advertisement

And here’s a preview of cleats other Chargers players will be wearing:

And a look at other cleats taking the field:

"Dyslexia had a positive effect on my life. It gave me the push to go above and beyond all my life, As a #1 overall recruit, 1st round NFL draft pick, Business owner and soon college graduate. I am Dyslexic, if you're #Dyslexic, sky's the limit for us equally."#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/evvZHskHCt — Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

Climate change is already impacting the Great Lakes and my home state of Florida. Not only do I love spending time on the water but I want to make sure those waters are healthy for all of us. That’s why I’m excited to join and support @oceanconservancy for 2020 #MyCauseMyCleats. pic.twitter.com/gdDwGG1At1 — D'Ernest Johnson (@DernestJohnson2) December 4, 2020

I may not be playing on Sunday, but I will still be supporting our military & the Troops First Foundation for #MyCauseMyCleats! 🎖️🇺🇲 A big salute to all of our veterans! 🙌 #StonewallJohnson pic.twitter.com/RxmArS9g3G — Lane Johnson (@LaneJohnson65) December 4, 2020

My Cause My cleats is a great opportunity to raise awareness and represent an organization or group of your choice✨...



~I am honored to dedicate my cleats to a homegrown organization called Ho’ōla Nā Pua. Join me in fighting against Sex trafficking! 💜#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/HqJMnUJ8sw — Alohi Gilman (@alohigilman) December 3, 2020

Advertisement

This year for #MyCauseMyCleats I am honored to represent @amazinggoodwill. 100 years strong of helping strengthen individuals, families and communities! pic.twitter.com/XZbaA2ZFAq — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) December 1, 2020

As a #GirlDad, I’m proud to support @Girls_inc for #MyCauseMyCleats this year. Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart and bold. pic.twitter.com/3oFSLGmSBp — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) December 3, 2020

#MyCauseMyCleats This year we had @ChildrensColo patients submit artwork, then chose 4 to be represented on my shoes. This year they won't be "game worn" but I will be rocking them for our 4 campus parades later this month at the local Children's Hospital Colorado locations! pic.twitter.com/GXr4fdZb91 — Miles (@5280Miles) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

Plan on watching the Houston Texans game today? Check out the player's cleats if you do! @GregMancz will be representing the Houston Food Bank in our signature green. Let us know if you spot them on the field! #TexansCare #MyCauseMyCleats @texanscare pic.twitter.com/OPNgekiiva — Houston Food Bank (@HoustonFoodBank) December 6, 2020

Dedicated to improving the lives of children and families in need 🙏🏾🏈#TheHundleyFoundation#MyCauseMyCleats pic.twitter.com/hhH4KRWaUD — Brett A. Hundley Jr (@bretthundley7) December 4, 2020

Advertisement

Watch us Cook it up all over the field today on @dalvincook’s #MyCauseMyCleats! pic.twitter.com/9NXAG8EyDL — Vikings Table Food Truck (@vikingstable) December 6, 2020

More cleats can be found on Twitter.