NFL looking into hosting vaccinated healthcare workers at the Super Bowl

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that the league is looking into hosting an undetermined number of vaccinated healthcare workers at the upcoming Super Bowl in Tampa.

Goodell raised the possibility on a conference call with reporters after a meeting with team owners.

“Part of today’s meeting, we discussed an exciting idea to honor healthcare workers and thank them for their extraordinary service during the pandemic and also promote the importance of vaccination,” he said.

Goodell said that, subject to the approval of public health officials, the league intends to act on the idea in a “safe and responsible way.”

The league is planning for fans in attendance at the Feb. 7 game, but has not said how many.

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said that even those who are vaccinated would be required to wear masks at the Super Bowl and adhere to other risk-mitigation methods, such as social distancing.

“We’re not looking to pack the stadium with people who are vaccinated,” Sills said. “What we’re looking to do is reward the individuals who have worked so hard and so tirelessly throughout this pandemic, and recognize them also for leading us into this very important step of vaccination.”