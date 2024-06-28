Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: A new Lakers coach and where Travis joined Taylor

Do you know who the new Lakers coach is? Or where Travis Kelce joined Taylor Swift on stage? If your answer is yes, you’re already two right answers into this week’s News Quiz.

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. With summer in full swing, I’m here with a PSA: Don’t forget your sunscreen. To help you remember, one of this week’s questions riffs off my colleague Karen Kaplan’s recent story about sunscreen myths. Other topics in the mix include the recent FBI raid of a mayoral residence, the new head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers and the record-setting sale of a Malibu mansion.

So slather on the SPF, pull up a beach chair and see how much you remember from the week’s news. Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

