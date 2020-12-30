Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law is retired on veterinarians’ advice

Tiz the Law, winner of the Belmont Stakes and Travers Stakes, has been retired based on the advice of veterinarians. No injury or condition was announced.

The 3-year-old colt was being talked about as the next Triple Crown winner this summer and fall after convincing wins, one in Florida and two in New York. He went into the Kentucky Derby as the 7-10 favorite and finished a well-beaten second while losing to Authentic. The Southern California-based Authentic, who went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic, was also retired this year, leaving Swiss Skydiver, winner of the Preakness, as the only Triple Crown winner still running.

Tiz the Law will start a career as a stallion at Ashford Stud in Versailles, Ky., next month. No stud fee has been announced.

“The entire Tiz the Law team is deeply disappointed that Tiz the Law will be unable to race as a 4-year-old as planned,” said Jack Knowlton, operating manager of Sackatoga Stable, who owned the horse. “He has provided the 35 owners a unique opportunity to compete and succeed at the highest level of thoroughbred racing. His impressive victory in the Grade 1 Travers at Saratoga Race Course was particularly rewarding for the Saratoga-based stable.”

Advertisement

Tiz the Law won six of nine races and $2,735,300 in purses. Hs last race was a sixth-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland. At one point, it was thought he would return to racing in the Pegasus World Cup next month at Gulfstream Park before campaigning as a 4-year-old.

“From Day One, when he broke his maiden at Saratoga, we have been watching Tiz the Law closely, and he has everything you look for in a stallion prospect,” said Dermot Ryan, Coolmore America manager. Ashford Stud is owned by Coolmore.

“He has an outstanding race record, he’s a very good-looking individual, and he boasts a strong pedigree. [Trainer] Barclay Tagg, Robin Smullen and their team have done a fantastic job with him, and we are also grateful to Jack Knowlton and his partners in Sackatoga Stable for letting us be a part of him.”

Advertisement

The colt will be available for inspection at Ashford on Jan. 4. The breeding season generally starts in February.