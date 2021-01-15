Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sports

Falcons hiring Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as head coach

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith directs players during training camp.
The Atlanta Falcons have hired Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as their coach.
(Mark Humphrey / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become the team’s head coach.

The Falcons announced the agreement Friday. Smith held a virtual interview with the team Monday and he also interviewed with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. The Jets reached an agreement with Robert Saleh on Thursday night to be their coach.

Smith recently spoke with the Chargers about their head coaching vacancy.

The 38-year-old Smith has served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards.

The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. It was Tennessee’s fewest points of the season.

The Falcons also are seeking a replacement for general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start that led to a 4-12 finish.

Smith was one of seven candidates to interview with Atlanta, including interim coach Raheem Morris.

Other offensive coordinators to interview with the Falcons were Green Bay’s Nathaniel Hackett, Carolina’s Joe Brady and Kansas City’s Eric Bieniemy. Saleh and Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles also interviewed for the job.

Morris went 4-7 as the interim coach.

Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

