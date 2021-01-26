NBA: John Wall scores 24 as Rockets beat Russell Westbrook, Wizards

John Wall scored 24 points in his first game against his former team, leading the Houston Rockets to a 107-88 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Wall was selected by Washington with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft and spent his entire career with the Wizards before he was traded to Houston in December for Russell Westbrook and a future first-round pick.

Victor Oladipo and Eric Gordon added 20 points apiece to help the Rockets to their third straight win.

Washington’s Bradley Beal scored 33 points to give him at least 25 in each of his 12 games this season, extending a franchise record. Westbrook, who spent just one season in Houston, had 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Advertisement

Jazz 108, Knicks 94

Rudy Gobert had 18 points, 19 rebounds and four blocked shots, and the Jazz earned their ninth consecutive win.

Royce O’Neale scored 20 points, helping Utah overcome a quiet night for Donovan Mitchell. Mike Conley had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

Mitchell finished with nine points on 3-for-15 shooting.

Austin Rivers scored 25 points for New York — all in the first half. Julius Randle had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Barrett scored 17 in the Knicks’ third straight loss.