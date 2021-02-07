Buccaneers’ 31-9 Super Bowl LV victory over Chiefs by the numbers

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday:



68

Age of Tampa Bay’s Bruce Arians, making him the oldest head coach to win a Super Bowl.



7

Number of wild-card playoff teams to win the Super Bowl now that the Buccaneers won, ironically, on their home field after three road victories as a wild card.



1

Number of games Patrick Mahomes has lost by more than one possession in 54 starts.

12-1

Tom Brady’s record in the playoffs when ahead by 10 or more points at halftime, the most such wins in the Super Bowl era.



80%

Percentage of passes Brady completed in the first half, a Super Bowl record for any half according to CBS. He was 16 for 20 for 140 yards with three touchdowns.



14

Career touchdown passes in the playoffs from Brady to Rob Gronkowski, an NFL record for a duo.

Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady hold the record for most career touchdown connections in the postseason with 14. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

Summary

Kansas City 3 3 3 0 — 9

Tampa Bay 7 14 10 0 — 31

First Quarter

Kansas City — Field goal Butker 49, 5:10. Drive: 8 plays, 31 yards, 3:23. Key play: Mahomes 11 run. CHIEFS 3, BUCCANEERS 0.

Tampa Bay — Gronkowski 8 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :37. Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 4:33. Key plays: Fournette 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Brady 16 pass to Brown; Brady 15 pass to Brate; Fournette 11 run. BUCCANEERS 7, CHIEFS 3

Second Quarter

Tampa Bay —Gronkowski 17 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:05. Drive: 6 plays, 38 yards, 2:58. Key plays: Mathieu 0 interception return to Kansas City 27; Hardman 5-yard defensive offside penalty on 4th-and-5. BUCCANEERS 14, CHIEFS 3

Kansas City — Field goal Butker 34, 1:01. Drive: 10 plays, 61 yards, 5:04. Key plays: Mahomes 13 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 12 pass to Kelce; Mahomes 10 run; Mahomes 11 pass to Kelce. BUCCANEERS 14, CHIEFS 6

Tampa Bay — Brown 1 pass from Brady (Succop kick), :06. Drive: 5 plays, 71 yards, 00:55. Key plays: Mickens kick return to Tampa Bay 29; Brady 5 pass to Gronkowski on 3rd-and-2; Breeland 34-yard defensive pass interference penalty; Brady 15 pass to Fournette. BUCCANEERS 21, CHIEFS 6

Third Quarter

Kansas City — Field goal Butker 52, 11:26. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:34. Key plays: Pringle kick return to Kansas City 19; Edwards-Helaire 26 run; Edwards-Helaire 10 run. BUCCANEERS 21, CHIEFS 9

Tampa Bay — Fournette 27 run (Succop kick), 7:45. Drive: 6 plays, 74 yards, 3:41. Key plays: Mickens kick return to Tampa Bay 26; Brady 12 pass to Fournette on 3rd-and-4; Brady 25 pass to Gronkowski. BUCCANEERS 28, CHIEFS 9

Tampa Bay — Field goal Succop 52, 2:46. Drive: 8 plays, 11 yards, 3:34. Key plays: Winfield 0 interception return to Kansas City 45; Brady 15 pass to Fournette; R.Jones 2 run on 3rd-and-1. BUCCANEERS 31, CHIEFS 9

Individual Leaders

RUSHING: Kansas City, Edwards-Helaire 9-64, Mahomes 5-33, Hill 1-5, Williams 2-5. Tampa Bay, Fournette 16-89, Jones 12-61, Brady 4-(minus 2), Miller 1-(minus 3).

PASSING: Kansas City, Mahomes 26-49-2-270. Tampa Bay, Brady 21-29-0-201.

RECEIVING: Kansas City, Kelce 10-133, Hill 7-73, Edwards-Helaire 2-23, Williams 2-10, Hardman 2-4, Watkins 1-13, Robinson 1-11, Pringle 1-3. Tampa Bay, Gronkowski 6-67, Brown 5-22, Fournette 4-46, Brate 3-26, Godwin 2-9, Evans 1-31.

PUNT RETURNS: Kansas City, Hill 1-0. Tampa Bay, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: Kansas City, Pringle 3-87. Tampa Bay, Mickens 3-75.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: Kansas City, Wilson 6-4-0, Niemann 4-5-0, Sorensen 3-3-0, Jones 3-2-0, C.Ward 3-2-0, Breeland 3-1-0, Clark 2-2-1, Kpassagnon 2-1-0, Mathieu 2-1-0, Sneed 2-1-0, Nnadi 1-4-0, Thornhill 1-0-0, Wharton 0-2-0, Danna 0-1-0, Hitchens 0-1-0, Okafor 0-1-0. Tampa Bay, White 8-4-0, David 6-0-0, Winfield 4-2-0, Dean 4-0-0, Murphy-Bunting 3-3-0, Pierre-Paul 3-0-0, C.Davis 2-2-0, Edwards 2-2-0, Whitehead 2-0-0, Suh 1-1-1.5, Barrett 1-0-1, McLendon 1-0-0, Vea 1-0-0, Gill 0-1-.5.

INTERCEPTIONS: Kansas City, None. Tampa Bay, White 1-0, Winfield 1-0.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: None.

Officials — Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Sarah Thomas, LJ Rusty Baynes, FJ James Coleman, SJ Eugene Hall, BJ Dino Paganelli, Replay Mike Wimmer.

Attendance — 24,835.

