L.A. Super Bowl committee releases logo and plans for 2022 game at SoFi Stadium

The finish line for one Super Bowl marks the starting point for the next.

So just as the Tampa machine was powering down Monday in the wake of Super Bowl LV, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee on Tuesday will release its logo, game plan for the event, and a launch video featuring Snoop Dogg.

“The NFL coming back to L.A. wasn’t just about a team or two playing some home games,” said Casey Wasserman, chairman of the host committee. “It’s about all the other things that could bring to the city, the community, and the region. Maybe there’s never been a better time to talk about hope, optimism and recovery, having the Los Angeles Super Bowl come on the heels, hopefully, of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Originally, this year’s Super Bowl was awarded to L.A., but construction delays at the Inglewood stadium led to Tampa stepping in to host this game and L.A. being awarded the next one.

“I was there for the kickoff game,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said of SoFi Stadium, “and it was the first time obviously being in there for an event, and it is remarkable, not just the facility, the stadium itself but the surrounding area.

“We’re really excited about being there. We think that that stadium is obviously going to set a new standard in the world — and so to bring our Super Bowl there will be exciting.”

About 25,000 fans were in attendance for Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium, with 7,500 of them being vaccinated first responders. The Rams and Chargers were not cleared to have spectators this season, and Goodell is hopeful the vaccines will bring change.

“I don’t know what the environment is going to be like by next year; we’ll be prepared for that,” he said. “We hope it will be filled with fans, and not just in the stadium, but around the stadium and enjoying the facility, and we will be back to more of a normal cadence. But safety’s driven everything we’ve done this year and safety will drive that decision as we approach it, making sure that we keep, obviously, the participants, as well as our fans and others, safe through that process.”

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the home of the Rams and Chargers, will play host to Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 6, 2022. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The L.A. host committee logo consists of a few lines evocative of the swooping outline of SoFi Stadium, and the campaign’s mantra is “Champions Shine Here.” This will mark the first Super Bowl in the L.A. area since the Rose Bowl played host to one at the end of the 1993 season.

Said Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.: “In a post-pandemic world, events like the Super Bowl create tremendous opportunity for economic activity to return to communities and industries hardest hit by COVID-19. Major events like the Super Bowl not only spur economic activity but produce a heightened sense of community and civic pride.”

The host committee has launched a business connect program and accepted applications for about 250 local, diverse-owned businesses in event production. Deadline for applications is Feb. 23.

“This is a great opportunity for those companies to get in front of NFL contractors to try to get business surrounding Super Bowl events,” said Kathy Schlossman, president and chief executive of the L.A. Sports and Entertainment Commission.

Schlossman said there is a wide range of volunteering opportunities for the Super Bowl and surrounding events throughout the year. More information is available at LASuperBowlHC.com, which goes live Tuesday.