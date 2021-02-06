Complete coverage: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV
Complete coverage from the Los Angeles Times of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.
-
Breaking down how the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will match up on the field in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.
-
Andy Reid’s childhood friends from Los Angeles talk about what it was like to grow up and play football with the future Kansas City Chiefs coach.
-
Clyde Christensen won a Super Bowl ring as a coach for Peyton Manning’s Indianapolis Colts and is looking for another one with Manning’s former rival, Tom Brady.
-
Super Bowl week is usually abuzz with activity, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, the hype around Super Bowl LV has been as vanilla as it comes.
More Coverage
-
Britt Reid, Andy Reid’s son and a Kansas City Chiefs’ assistant, was involved in a car crash that reportedly severely injured a child in another car.
-
Everything you need to know about the 2021 Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Buccaneers, including start time, location, TV channel and halftime show.
-
Tampa Bay assistant coach Todd McNair, who won another legal battle Friday, and running back Ronald Jones II made an instant connection as former USC Trojans.
-
In addition to conducting 954,830 coronavirus tests on more than 7,000 people a week, the NFL also used trackers to keep players and team staff safe.
-
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive line corps learned over the course of the season why Tom Brady is arguably the greatest QB in NFL history.
-
Tom Brady, arguably the best QB in NFL history, will try to win his seventh title while Patrick Mahomes goes for No. 2 when they meet in Super Bowl LV.
-
Michael B. Jordan, Dolly Parton, Awkwafina, Dan Levy and Cardi B are among the celeb cameos in Sunday’s Super Bowl ads. Here’s how to catch a first glimpse.
-
Roger Kingdom was a track superstar, but always thought of himself as a football player first. As an assistant coach for the Buccaneers, he is one step from his football dream of winning a Super Bowl.
-
Bettors can make (or lose) money on the Super Bowl with prop bets involving Tom Brady’s age, Patrick Mahomes’ nuptials, Andy Reid’s nostrils and more.
-
Rain is in the forecast for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla., but Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians isn’t worried about Tom Brady having problems in the rain.
-
The Kansas City Chiefs pulled off a few tricks against the 49ers in last year’s Super Bowl. Will they try to catch the Buccaneers off guard this year?
-
Dr. Anthony Fauci, now the subject of an upcoming National Geographic documentary, discouraged gathering for Super Bowl parties amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
The Weeknd says he “wouldn’t bet on” seeing any guests during his Super Bowl LV halftime show Sunday. But you can bet he’ll be telling a story.
-
More than 20 Chiefs players and staff members, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, nearly got haircuts from a barber who received positive COVID-19 test.
-
Veteran running backs LeSean McCoy and Le’Veon Bell will have minimal roles in Sunday’s Super Bowl but both are fine with it.
-
Here are some of the favorite NFL memories of longtime offensive guru Clyde Christensen, currently quarterbacks coach in Tampa Bay, and his players.
-
Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady speaks with The Times’ Sam Farmer about Buccaneers quarterback coach Clyde Christensen, a longtime NFL offensive guru.
-
ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale makes no secret of his fandom for Tampa Bay teams. He predicts a Super Bowl win for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
-
Peyton Manning recreates the ridiculous Super Bowl I halftime show for an episode of “Peyton’s Place.” He and James Lofton also reenact an iconic play from that game.
-
CBS has sold out the ads for the game at $5.5 million for 30 seconds. But advertisers will be navigating a potential social media minefield.