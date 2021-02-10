Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Former jockey Aaron Gryder named VP of Industry Relations with Stronach Group

Horse race jockey Aaron Gryder talks with a journalist.
Former jockey Aaron Gryder, seen here in 2010, was named Vice President, Industry Relations with the Stronach Group.
(Kamran Jebreili / Associated Press)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Former jockey Aaron Gryder was named to Vice President, Industry Relations with the Stronach Group, in which he will be a liaison between the company and stakeholders. Gryder’s main areas of oversight will be safety and jockey outreach.

He will report to Aidan Butler, chief operating officer, and be based in Florida. The Stronach Group owns Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields in California, Gulfstream Park in Florida and other tracks in Maryland.

TSG frequently used Gryder to talk to the media during the fatality crisis in the winter and spring of 2019 at Santa Anita, something he will continue to do for the company.

“Aaron’s depth of experience as a professional jockey and work with industry stakeholders is a perfect connection to ensure our communications and relations between tracks, stakeholders and the public is transparent, detailed and consistent,” Butler said in a news release.

Gryder rode 29,930 races in North America, winning 3,905 of them and winning $123.7 million in purses. His career started in 1987 and was highlighted by winning the Dubai World Cup in 2009 and the Breeders’ Cup Marathon in 2012. He never won a Triple Crown race.

His last race as a jockey was Nov. 15 at Del Mar, when he finished seventh in a maiden claiming race.

“As a jockey, I conducted myself in a manner that displayed my love for horses and respect for the great sport of horse racing,” Gryder said. “I will bring the same enthusiasm and work ethic that helped me to be successful throughout my career as a jockey to my new role.”

John Cherwa

