Letters: More than a bump in the road for Tiger

Yes, Bill Plaschke, we can all be thankful that Tiger Woods is still alive. And we can also be thankful that Woods did not kill or injure anyone else due to his apparent speeding and reckless driving.

Bob Lentz

Sylmar

::

If any one of us had three car accidents with injuries, one with a DUI, do you think we would still have a driver’s license and still not be prosecuted? Well, Tiger Woods just keeps getting away with misconduct and his limited driving skills. How does Tiger avoid being punished by the law?

Ray Uhler

Laguna Niguel

::

In light of Tiger Woods’ auto accident, it appears that a remake of 1951’s “Follow the Sun” might be in order.

John R. Grush

Palm Desert

::

While I’m glad Tiger Woods didn’t suffer more serious injuries in his traffic collision, Bill Plaschke’s column on Woods’ car crash goes too far. Like seemingly every other sportswriter, Plaschke ignores Woods’ many flaws and foibles and exalts him because he’s a good golfer. But what an ironic twist of fate that Woods suffered a potentially career-ending leg injury in the crash.

Former pro golfer Casey Martin suffers from Klippel-Trenaunay syndrome, a rare congenital circulatory disorder that frequently caused blood to pool in his lower leg and knee, an excruciatingly painful condition. This condition impaired Martin’s ability to walk, and essentially precluded him from competing on the PGA Tour, where the players cannot use a cart. In the late 1990s, Martin asked the tour for an exception. Had Woods lobbied on behalf of Martin, the rest of the players probably would have capitulated and allowed Martin to use a cart. But Woods – Martin’s teammate at Stanford – remained silent, forcing Martin to sue the PGA Tour under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Although Martin ultimately prevailed in the lawsuit, it took several years for the case to wind through the courts, costing Martin precious time as his leg continued to atrophy.

For all of Woods’ accolades I find it disturbing that he continues to get a pass on his failures as a human. I find his lack of humility and compassion troublesome, but too many writers attribute those shortcomings as the residue of his laser-like focus on the golf course. His crash was likely the result of his driving too fast, yet even that is being excused since he was late for a golf function. Enough is enough. I grew up in Palos Verdes and have driven that stretch of Hawthorne Boulevard countless times. It’s a steep descent with two runaway vehicle escape lanes. The world needs to start seeing Wood for who he truly is.

Brian Gura

Redondo Beach

::

Plaschke’s prediction that Tiger will “surely never have a chance to catch Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 championships” or pass Sam Snead in tour wins is a good indication that Tiger will be back and ready to go in 2022 with a good chance at a full recovery.

Mike Anderson

Sherman Oaks

What’s up with Lakers?

The Lakers are a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma (or a Kuzma). All season with AD in the rotation, the Lakers’ second-team was better than most NBA first teams. Now, what looked like a very deep team lost a star and can’t compete on a nightly basis.

As the great Paul McCartney once mused, “Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away but now it looks as though they’re here to stay.” The Lakers must be pondering this, as well.

Allan Kandel

Los Angeles

::

No coach has been so tired of being asked about Anthony Davis than Frank Vogel since Ara Parseghian.

George Sands

Torrance

So sue me

If the man suing the Clippers for his purported role in Kawhi Leonard joining the team is true, then I declare that I was instrumental in the Paul George trade advising Jerry West. I can even spell Kawhi Leonard and Paul George correctly.

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

::

The Clippers fired Doc Rivers and not so subtly blamed him for favoritism among players, poor team chemistry and overuse of Harrell. Now Doc’s 76ers are in first place in the East and Harrell is providing major backup for the Lakers. Nuff said.

Jack Wishard

Los Angeles

::

I am certainly not a Clippers fan, and have no problem with them losing, but the ignorance of Ty Lue and the Clippers staff was on national TV display Sunday night. If one of your star players has a minutes restriction and you are playing against one of the best teams in the NBA, maybe, just maybe, you shorten his minutes in the first, second or third quarter instead of pulling him during the last few minutes of the fourth when the team really needed him.

I guess the Clippers didn’t know they could actually do that, just like they don’t know what it will ever feel like to win a title.

Geno Apicella

Placentia

It’s on him now

Sean McVay better perform. It looks like he blames his losses on his quarterback and his coaches.

We shall see.

Steve Baker

Los Angeles

Past his time?

Let’s review Albert Pujols’ Angels career:

— Didn’t hit his weight last year

— Six of the past eight years, didn’t hit above .260

— Every time he grounds into a double play, he establishes an MLB record

— He cost the Angels a No. 1 or No. 2 pitcher with his salary during his contract

— Worst contract in L.A. sports, right there with Guggenheim letting Frank McCourt keep his parking lots

While most great athletes say they’ll be the first to know when it is time to quit, they are usually the last to know.

David McEnany

Pasadena

That’ll do it

The new administration is reportedly moving forward on plans to close the Guantanamo Bay Detention Center. Any remaining prisoners will be shipped to San Diego, where they will be forced to listen to tapes of Bill Walton doing “color commentary” on college basketball.

Yes, this is cruel and unusual torture, but if Bill can’t wear them down nobody can.

Steve Briseno

Mission Viejo

::

