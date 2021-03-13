NCAA bracket: What time is Selection Sunday, and on what channel?

After the COVID-19 pandemic ended March Madness prematurely last year, the long-awaited return of the NCAA tournament is nearly over.

The 68-team bracket for the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be revealed on Sunday at 3 p.m. PDT on CBS. A live stream of the bracket reveal also will be streaming on NCAA.com and the March Madness Live app for iOS and Android devices.

Greg Gumbel will be hosting the selection show and will be joined by analysts Seth Davis and Clark Kellogg as they look at the seedings and team selections made by the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee.

Thirty-two teams will receive automatic bids, and 36 teams will make up the rest of the at-large pool. The tournament tips off Thursday at 1 p.m. in Indianapolis with the First Four games. The first round starts Friday at 9 a.m.

Advertisement

The women’s 64-team bracket will be revealed Monday at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

Here are the teams that have locked in automatic bids heading into Saturday.