Life Is Good will not race in Santa Anita Derby

Life Is Good and jockey Mike Smith win the $300,000 San Felipe Stakes on March 6 at Santa Anita Park.
(Benoit Photo)
By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Kentucky Derby favorite Life Is Good will miss the Santa Anita Derby in two weeks, putting his start at Churchill Downs in jeopardy. The 3-year-old colt had completed a six-furlong workout on Saturday morning when his trainer, Bob Baffert, noticed there was something off in his hind end.

“He came back to the barn after the work and was off when he turned,” Baffert told the Daily Racing Form. “We have to do more tests on him. It’s nothing obvious, but he’s out of the Santa Anita Derby.”

If Life Is Good misses any training it’s unlikely that he would be able to run on May 1 in the first race of the Triple Crown. However, he already has 60 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby so he would not need any more points to make the 20-horse field. A horse generally qualifies for the Derby with 40 points.

Life Is Good is undefeated in three starts. This year he won both the Sham Stakes and San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. He was the 2-1 Kentucky Derby favorite in the latest Futures pool.

He is owned by WinStar Farm and the China Horse Club, the main owners of Triple Crown winner Justify.

John Cherwa

John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.

