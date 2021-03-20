Life Is Good will not race in Santa Anita Derby

Kentucky Derby favorite Life Is Good will miss the Santa Anita Derby in two weeks, putting his start at Churchill Downs in jeopardy. The 3-year-old colt had completed a six-furlong workout on Saturday morning when his trainer, Bob Baffert, noticed there was something off in his hind end.

“He came back to the barn after the work and was off when he turned,” Baffert told the Daily Racing Form. “We have to do more tests on him. It’s nothing obvious, but he’s out of the Santa Anita Derby.”

If Life Is Good misses any training it’s unlikely that he would be able to run on May 1 in the first race of the Triple Crown. However, he already has 60 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby so he would not need any more points to make the 20-horse field. A horse generally qualifies for the Derby with 40 points.

Life Is Good is undefeated in three starts. This year he won both the Sham Stakes and San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. He was the 2-1 Kentucky Derby favorite in the latest Futures pool.

He is owned by WinStar Farm and the China Horse Club, the main owners of Triple Crown winner Justify.