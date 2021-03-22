Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Michael Brockers says he apologized to Jared Goff for ‘level up’ comment

Michael Brockers shouts amid a crowd of teammates.
Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers tries to pump up his teammates before a playoff game against the Packers in January. Brockers is now a member of the Detroit Lions.
(Matt Ludtke / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
Former Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers is once again teammates with Jared Goff in Detroit — and that means a little clearing of the air between the two.

After the Rams traded Goff to the Lions last month as part of a deal to acquire Matthew Stafford, Brockers told TMZ the Rams had taken a “level up” at quarterback. Little did Brockers know at the time that he would be joining Goff in Detroit about a month later.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Brockers said he wasn’t trying to make Goff look bad. He said he apologized to Goff shortly after his comment was reported.

“I was really just trying to boost up the move that the team was doing and trying to make sure, boost up the fan base,” Brockers said. “I don’t think it was anything against Jared. I even had to go text Jared away from the camera, stuff like that, just man-to-man, just, man, bro, I did not mean it to go like that. I didn’t mean what I said.

“As a man, you just know that I respect you as a player. You took me to the Super Bowl so it wasn’t like that.”

It seems Brockers and Goff are ready to move on and shift their focus to helping the Lions make the playoffs after experiencing plenty of highs — and some lows — with the Rams. With the Lions set to play the Rams at SoFi Stadium in 2021, Brockers, Goff and the rest of the Lions likely will be looking forward to proving how Detroit may have taken a “level up” over the Rams.

Austin Knoblauch

Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.

