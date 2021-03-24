Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Vanessa and Natalia Bryant get new tattoos to honor Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant pose with daughters Natalia and Gianna
Vanessa, Kobe, Gianna (front) and Natalia Bryant attend the 2016 Kids’ Choice Sports awards show at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Share

Mambacita will be with Vanessa Bryant forever.

That’s one of the nicknames of Bryant’s daughter Gianna, who was 13 when she, her father — Lakers legend Kobe Bryant — and seven others died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas.

Vanessa Bryant has gotten multiple tattoos in honor of her late husband and daughter during the last 14 months, and she revealed the latest addition Tuesday on Instagram.

The caption on the post featured the word that is now permanently displayed on Bryant’s right forearm.

Advertisement

“Mambacita,” she wrote along with heart and butterfly emojis, which are included as flourishes on Bryant’s newest tattoo.

Bryant also posted videos of her session with Nikko Hurtado, the tattoo artist who also inked written messages from Kobe and Gianna on Vanessa’s right wrist and neck last year.

Advertisement

On one of the captions, Bryant wrote “First tatt of the night done,” indicating she may have had more artwork done that evening.

Or she may have been referring to the ink that oldest daughter Natalia, 18, also received from Hurtado in what appears to be the same session.

Lakers

Remembering Kobe and Gianna: Vanessa Bryant on social media

The Christmas card of Vanessa Bryant and her daughters she posted on social media.

Lakers

Remembering Kobe and Gianna: Vanessa Bryant on social media

A look at how Kobe Bryant’s widow took to social media throughout the year to honor her husband and daughter while sharing her struggles after their deaths.

More Coverage

Jerry West reflects on Kobe Bryant: From wunderkind to icon
The final hours of Kobe Bryant’s life: An oral history

From the videos posted by her mother, it appears Natalia got tattoos on her left wrist and on the left side of her right middle finger. A photo published by TMZ, credited to Vanessa Bryant on Instagram, reveals the latter tattoo to be the word “MUSE,” which is the name of a 2015 documentary about Kobe Bryant.

Advertisement

In one of the videos, Vanessa Bryant — who also has a tattoo on her left foot featuring the first names of Kobe, herself and their four daughters — tries to calm her nervous daughter by telling her not to think about the needle. The comment makes Natalia laugh and respond, “Right.”

Nerves aside, it appears both women enjoyed themselves while doing something meaningful and lasting to honor their lost loved ones.

SportsLakers
Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement