UCLA, USC to welcome back full-capacity football crowds for 2021 season

On the day California hails its full-scale reopening amid a pandemic on the wane, UCLA and USC football fans can celebrate the renewal of a treasured fall tradition: their home stadiums teeming with activity.

Athletic officials from both schools will announce Tuesday that the Rose Bowl and Coliseum will welcome back fans at 100% capacity starting in August, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified because the announcements had not been made public.

Details about safety protocols at the stadiums are expected to be announced later. As part of the full reopening plans announced last month for California’s five Major League Baseball teams, state officials recommended but did not require that fans provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19. Face masks are not required for fully vaccinated fans at those venues.

The Rose Bowl (capacity: 80,000) and Coliseum (78,000) sat empty for games last season except for essential stadium workers, school officials and media. A joint bid by UCLA and USC officials to allow family members to watch their sons play was denied by California and Los Angeles County public health officials, who cited the rising community spread of COVID-19.

But with viral case numbers and deaths continuing to decline and a corresponding relaxation of restrictions, fans will once again be woven into the fabric of fall football.

That means UCLA fans can start planning their tailgates for the home opener Aug. 28 against Hawaii. They can also lobby their friends to help offset the throng of football-mad Louisiana State fans expected at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4 for the game between the Bruins and Tigers.

USC’s seven-game home schedule starts Sept. 4 against San Jose State and will feature an early Pac-12 Conference opener Sept. 11 against Stanford. The Trojans and Bruins will play at the Coliseum on Nov. 20 before USC concludes its regular season with a home game against Brigham Young on Nov. 27.

Now that UCLA and USC fans have been cleared to return to their home stadiums, the onus falls on their respective teams to produce a worthy product.

If UCLA beats Hawaii, it will represent the first nonconference victory for Bruins coach Chip Kelly after an 0-6 start that’s perhaps the biggest stain on his 10-21 record with the team.

UCLA returns 20 starters, including senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Pac-12’s most experienced quarterback. The veteran core could steady Kelly’s standing and reinvigorate a deflated fan base; UCLA averaged only 43,849 fans at the Rose Bowl in 2019, the lowest figure since first calling the stadium home in 1982.

Attendance has also been down recently at the Coliseum, where USC fans hope they don’t have to resume another fall ritual in calling for coach Clay Helton’s job. The Trojans averaged 59,358 fans for home games in 2019, a slight increase from 55,449 in 2018 but well below the 72,588 the team averaged in 2017.

Those interested in UCLA tickets for the 2021 season can call (310) 825-2946; USC tickets can be purchased by calling (213) 740-4672.