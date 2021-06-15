Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Sports

UCLA, USC to welcome back full-capacity football crowds for 2021 season

UCLA Bruins tight end Devin Asiasi runs past USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao
UCLA Bruins tight end Devin Asiasi (86) runs past USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during a 2019 game in front of fans at the Coliseum. The Bruins and Trojans announced Tuesday that fans can attend games without restrictions during the 2021 season.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Share

On the day California hails its full-scale reopening amid a pandemic on the wane, UCLA and USC football fans can celebrate the renewal of a treasured fall tradition: their home stadiums teeming with activity.

Athletic officials from both schools will announce Tuesday that the Rose Bowl and Coliseum will welcome back fans at 100% capacity starting in August, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who asked not to be identified because the announcements had not been made public.

Details about safety protocols at the stadiums are expected to be announced later. As part of the full reopening plans announced last month for California’s five Major League Baseball teams, state officials recommended but did not require that fans provide proof of vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19. Face masks are not required for fully vaccinated fans at those venues.

USC Sports

USC’s Song Girls investigation has echoes in a 2016 Title IX complaint against the school

USC president Carol Folt (in red), center, poses with Lori Nelson (pink blouse) and the USC Song Girls.

USC Sports

USC’s Song Girls investigation has echoes in a 2016 Title IX complaint against the school

The USC Song Girls program and longtime coach Lori Nelson were the subject of a 2016 Title IX investigation, which turned up insufficient evidence that Nelson violated university policies.

More Coverage

Subscriber exclusive: Coach Lori Nelson’s response to the 2016 Title IX complaint

Advertisement

The Rose Bowl (capacity: 80,000) and Coliseum (78,000) sat empty for games last season except for essential stadium workers, school officials and media. A joint bid by UCLA and USC officials to allow family members to watch their sons play was denied by California and Los Angeles County public health officials, who cited the rising community spread of COVID-19.

But with viral case numbers and deaths continuing to decline and a corresponding relaxation of restrictions, fans will once again be woven into the fabric of fall football.

That means UCLA fans can start planning their tailgates for the home opener Aug. 28 against Hawaii. They can also lobby their friends to help offset the throng of football-mad Louisiana State fans expected at the Rose Bowl on Sept. 4 for the game between the Bruins and Tigers.

Sports

Tuesday is Reopening Day! Here’s what sports fans can do in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 3, 2019: Dodger fans cheer as the Dodgers starting line-up.

Sports

Tuesday is Reopening Day! Here’s what sports fans can do in Southern California

Everything you couldn’t do in 2020, you can (for the most part) do again June 15. Here’s your guide to all things Southern California sports.

More Coverage

As Dodger Stadium returns to full capacity, a final ode to the fake fans

USC’s seven-game home schedule starts Sept. 4 against San Jose State and will feature an early Pac-12 Conference opener Sept. 11 against Stanford. The Trojans and Bruins will play at the Coliseum on Nov. 20 before USC concludes its regular season with a home game against Brigham Young on Nov. 27.

Now that UCLA and USC fans have been cleared to return to their home stadiums, the onus falls on their respective teams to produce a worthy product.

If UCLA beats Hawaii, it will represent the first nonconference victory for Bruins coach Chip Kelly after an 0-6 start that’s perhaps the biggest stain on his 10-21 record with the team.

UCLA Sports

News Analysis: Hey, Chip Kelly, you need to get it together now or it’s over

UCLA head coach Chip Kelly reacts during the second half of an NCAA college football game against the Stanford Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. The Stanford won 48-47 in overtime. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

UCLA Sports

News Analysis: Hey, Chip Kelly, you need to get it together now or it’s over

Kelly fielded the most entertaining team of his three seasons with UCLA, but another losing season means another disappointing year for Bruins fans.

Advertisement

UCLA returns 20 starters, including senior Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the Pac-12’s most experienced quarterback. The veteran core could steady Kelly’s standing and reinvigorate a deflated fan base; UCLA averaged only 43,849 fans at the Rose Bowl in 2019, the lowest figure since first calling the stadium home in 1982.

Attendance has also been down recently at the Coliseum, where USC fans hope they don’t have to resume another fall ritual in calling for coach Clay Helton’s job. The Trojans averaged 59,358 fans for home games in 2019, a slight increase from 55,449 in 2018 but well below the 72,588 the team averaged in 2017.

Those interested in UCLA tickets for the 2021 season can call (310) 825-2946; USC tickets can be purchased by calling (213) 740-4672.

SportsUCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement