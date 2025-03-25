Prep baseball roundup: No. 1 Corona, No. 2 Huntington Beach win Boras Classic openers

Sophomore pitcher Mason Sims of Corona threw a shutout on Tuesday at the Boras Classic. His team has seven shutouts in eight games.

The Boras Classic began Tuesday with No. 1 Corona, No. 2 Huntington Beach and No. 4 La Mirada all coming away with impressive victories to set up playoff-like matchups in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Corona (8-0) will play Santa Margarita (7-2) at 3 p.m. at JSerra. Huntington Beach (7-0) will play La Mirada (71) at 3 p.m. at Mater Dei.

Corona 6, Gahr 0: For the seventh time in eight games, the Panthers recorded a shutout. This time it was sophomore Mason Sims going the distance, striking out six and giving up three hits. Jesiah Adrade had two doubles

Santa Margarita 13, Paloma Valley 2: Warren Gravely had three RBIs for the Eagles. Gavin Spiridonoff homered and Brody Schumaker had two hits.

Huntington Beach 4, Aquinas 1: Trevor Goldenetz hit a two-run double and Otto Espinoza struck out seven in five innings to help hand Aquinas its first defeat.

La Mirada 7, Birmingham 0: A grand slam in the first inning by Travis Friend and a two-run home run by Bear Calvo gave pitcher Jacob Oropeza all the run support he needed in five shutout innings.

Vista Murrieta 2, Maranatha 1: A sacrifice fly by Michael Velardez in the sixth inning broke a 1-1 tie and lifted Vista Murrieta to a win at the Boras Classic. Vaughn Necker struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. Zach Strickland struck out nine in five innings for Maranatha, which received a home run from Trevor Rivas.

Carlsbad 8, Cypress 4: Lucas Johnson had three hits for Carlsbad. Paul Dominguez homered for Cypress.

Oaks Christian 11, Calabasas 1: The Lions opened Marmonte League play with an impressive victory. James Latshaw went four for four and Carson Sheffer added three hits. Ty Hanley gave up one run in six innings.

Servite 5, Oregon Jesuit 4: The Friars (9-2) won in nine innings. Tomas Cernius homered for Servite.

Josh Stonehouse celebrates a double to help Crespi improve to 11-0 with 9-0 win over Loyola. (Craig Weston)

Crespi 9, Loyola 0: Jackson Eisenhauer threw four scoreless innings to raise his scoreless innings streak to 30 this season as the Celts improved to 11-0 and 6-0 in the Mission League. Josh Stonehouse had three RBIs.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2, Sierra Canyon 1: The Knights won their fourth straight Mission League game. Juju Diaz-Jones gave up one run in five innings and Patrick Arranaga got the save.

Bishop Alemany 15, St. Francis 2: Sophomore Chase Stevenson collected four hits to help the Warriors pick up their first Mission League win under new coach Randy Thompson.

Harvard-Westlake 12, Chaminade 2: James Tronstein went three for three with two RBIs and Jake Kim had a home run and three RBIs for Harvard-Westlake.

Bishop Amat 4, St. Paul 1: The Lancers scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to win the Del Rey League game. Izaac Muniz struck out 11 in 5 2/3 innings. Joaquin Ortiz had three hits.

Thousand Oaks 10, Agoura 5: Dane Holt homered and also drew four walks to lead the Lancers.

Westlake 6, Newbury Park 5: Mason Charles had a walk-off hit in the seventh for Westlake. He finished with three hits and four RBIs.

Newport Harbor 3, Edison 2: Gavin Guy drove in the winning run with two out in the 10th inning for Newport Harbor. Cody Kruis had three hits for Edison.

Marina 7, Los Alamitos 3: A six-run seventh led Marina to victory. Luke Pratali finished with a double and single for Marina.

Corona del Mar 4, Fountain Valley 2: Marc Solomon homered for Corona del Mar.

Softball

Granada Hills 20, North Torrance 4: Elysse Diaz contributed three doubles and Annabella Ramirez hit two home runs for Granada Hills.