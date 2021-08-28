Brionna Jones powers Connecticut Sun past Sparks for eighth win in a row

Brionna Jones had 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, and the WNBA-leading Connecticut Sun won their eighth consecutive game, beating the Sparks 76-61 on Saturday night.

The Sun have won 13 of 14 games at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Jonquel Jones added 14 points and seven rebounds for Connecticut (20-6). Kaila Charles had 12 points, and DeWanna Bonner and Briann January each added 10.

Erica Wheeler had 15 points and seven assists for the Sparks (10-16), who were without Chiney Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver. Te’a Cooper added 13 points, and Mia Coffey had 12. The Sparks, who lost 76-72 at Connecticut on Thursday, have dropped three consecutive games overall.

The Sparks got off to a fast start, taking a 21-16 lead after one quarter, but Connecticut answered with a 24-point second quarter for a 40-37 lead.

Connecticut held a commanding advantage on the boards, outrebounding the Sparks 38-18, but was just five for 20 from three-point range.