College football picks, Week 1: Georgia at Clemson, LSU at UCLA and more

Two quarterbacks who starred at rival Southern California powerhouses — JT Daniels of Mater Dei and DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco — lead their teams into the top showdown of the nonconference slate. The quarterback who can best handle what the opposing defense, each loaded with former blue-chip recruits, is going to throw at them will win the day and nearly book a spot in the playoff. Georgia feels like it’s on the verge of something special, but Clemson just knows how to win these games. Clemson 27, Georgia 24